Reports: Rapper Young Greatness Fatally Shot in New Orleans

Young Greatness, the New Orleans rapper who rose to fame with the buoyant single “Moolah” in 2016, died this morning after being shot outside a Waffle House in New Orleans. He was 34. The news was first reported by local stations WWL and WDSU.

WWL reports that the shooting occurred on the 2900 block of Elysian Fields Avenue in the St Roch neighborhood. New Orleans Police reportedly arrived at the scene at 1:35 AM where they found the rapper, born Theodore Jones, with a single gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is a developing story. More to follow.

