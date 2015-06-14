Reports: Sepp Blatter May Not Step Down as FIFA President

A report out of the Swiss newspaper Schweiz am Sonntag claims that Sepp Blatter, who not two weeks ago announced he would be stepping down as president of FIFA, may not step down after all. Blatter has reportedly been emboldened by support from Asian and African officials in the weeks since winning a fifth term only to announce his resignation days later. Another interesting bit of news in the report is that outgoing communications director Walter de Gregorio clashed with Blatter as he considered reneging on his resignation and the police car joke was the final straw leading to de Gregorio’s ouster.

Citing unnamed sources, Schweiz am Sonntag reports “Blatter had received messages of support from African and Asian football associations asking him to rethink his decision to step down.” According to the source, Blatter had not ruled out staying on as president after the ego stroke. Domenico Scala, Chairman of FIFA’s independent Audit and Compliance Committee, is overseeing the new election and issued a statement reminding Blatter that actual change is needed.

“For me, the reforms are the central topic,” Scala said in a statement. “That is why I think it is clearly indispensable to follow through with the initiated process of leadership change as it has been announced.”

From the moment he resigned and called for a new election, Blatter has painted himself as FIFA’s reform hero—in his resignation speech, he went so far to say that he fought for certain changes but his “efforts were counteracted.”—which is a lot like a bus driver taking a bow for changing the flat tire he got after crashing through a nail factory. He’s obviously obsessed with his legacy in the sport and perhaps in his mind the only thing better than graciously stepping down and allowing for needed change, to sacrifice for the greater good, is to begrudgingly remain on at the request of your friends and fix it all yourself.

FIFA had no comment on the report, but a specific date for the new election is expected to be announced on July 20. It’s anyone’s guess what will happen between now and then, but we can all be sure it will be a damn circus no matter what.