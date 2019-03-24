Republicans are overjoyed by Barr’s summary of Mueller’s key findings

Republicans are celebrating and congressional Democrats are demanding full transparency after Congress received word of the findings of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into the Trump campaign and Russia.

Attorney General William Barr told congressional leaders on Sunday that the special counsel’s investigation did not find evidence that members of the Trump campaign “conspired or coordinated” with Russia. The letter also said that the special counsel’s investigation did not draw a conclusion on whether Trump obstructed justice, but that Barr and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein did not find sufficient basis for bringing obstruction charges against Trump

Videos by VICE

The document shared with Congress is four pages long. Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.), the chair of the House Judiciary Committee, described it as a “very brief letter.” It was still enough for Republicans to deem President Donald Trump totally exonerated.

Republican Rep. Mark Meadows tweeted that “the clock has finally struck midnight on the ‘Russian collusion’ fantasy.” Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham, similarly, said the report removed “the cloud hanging over President Trump.”

After 22 months of a special counsel and 2 years of congressional investigations, it’s over. The clock has finally struck midnight on the ‘Russian collusion’ fantasy.



No collusion. — Mark Meadows (@MarkMeadows) March 24, 2019

I have just received topline findings from Attorney General Barr.



Good day for the rule of law.



Great day for President Trump and his team.



No collusion and no obstruction.



The cloud hanging over President Trump has been removed by this report. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) March 24, 2019

Trump tweeted Sunday that the summary found “No Collusion, No Obstruction, Complete and Total EXONERATION. KEEP AMERICA GREAT!”



It’s not clear whether the White House has seen all of Mueller’s findings, or just the summary written by Barr.

Trump’s son Donald Trump Jr., said on Twitter that launching a subsequent investigation into Mueller’s probe was “one hell of an idea.”

“How this farce started and snowballed based on the actions of unelected bureaucrats into one the greatest hoaxes ever perpetrated on the America should be discovered. Those responsible should be held accountable for this stain on American Democracy,” Trump Jr. wrote.

No Collusion, No Obstruction, Complete and Total EXONERATION. KEEP AMERICA GREAT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 24, 2019

That’s one hell of an idea. How this farce started and snowballed based on the actions of unelected bureaucrats into one the greatest hoaxes ever perpetrated on the America should be discovered. Those responsible should be held accountable for this stain on American Democracy. https://t.co/ijd0JtxF9A — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) March 24, 2019

But congressional Democrats have said they’re prepared to sue to get the full report — and reiterated Sunday that they want to see what evidence was used in drawing the report’s conclusions.



“Special Counsel Mueller clearly and explicitly is not exonerating the President, and we must hear from AG Barr about his decision making and see all the underlying evidence for the American people to know all the facts,” Nadler said in a tweet on Sunday.



Sen. Elizabeth Warren, a Democrat from Massachusetts and 2020 presidential candidate, said Barr should “make the full report public. Immediately.”

Congress voted 420-0 to release the full Mueller report. Not a "summary" from his handpicked Attorney General. AG Barr, make the full report public. Immediately. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) March 24, 2019

Sen. Kamala Harris, a Democrat from California and 2020 presidential candidate, said Friday that she thinks Barr should testify before Congress on what he knows about the nearly two-year probe.

Americans deserve to know the truth now that the Mueller report is complete. The report must be released immediately and AG Barr must publicly testify under oath about the investigation's findings. We need total transparency here. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) March 22, 2019

Cover: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during an East Room event at the White House March 21, 2019 in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

