Republicans just lost America’s Sweetheart, Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift, the famously apolitical pop music magnate, finally broke bad: She announced Sunday she’s voting for Democrats in the upcoming midterm elections.



Swift, who has eschewed the spotlight in recent years apart from promoting her successful “Reputation” album and subsequent tour, took to Instagram Sunday night to say Rep. Marsha Blackburn, a Tennessee Republican running for Senate, “appalls and terrifies” her. Instead, Swift will be voting for Democrat candidate and former Gov. Phil Bredesen for Senate, and Jim Cooper for the House.



Swift, 28, often stays in New York City but has a residence in Nashville and is registered to vote in Tennessee. The red state’s Senate race is currently neck and neck.





Thank you for the kind words @taylorswift13. I’m honored to have your support and that of so many Tennesseans who are ready to put aside the partisan shouting and get things done. We’re ready for it. Last day to register to vote is October 9. https://t.co/6Xd6YyaJCG pic.twitter.com/CatUBkXPKe — Phil Bredesen (@PhilBredesen) October 8, 2018

“I cannot vote for someone who will not be willing to fight for dignity for ALL Americans, no matter their skin color, gender or who they love,” Swift wrote in a lengthy Instagram caption.

Swift garnered a somewhat right-leaning, ahem, reputation when she failed to speak out publicly on then-candidate Donald Trump during the 2016 election, instead posting another Instagram post urging her fans to vote without any recommendation. But she’s since spoken out about LGBTQ rights, gun control and the #MeToo movement, which tend to be more left-leaning causes.

Blackburn had previously hosted a fundraiser at a Taylor Swift concert, according to The Tennessean.



After Swift spoke out about her political beliefs, conservative pundits quickly came for her on social media and 4chan users freaked out, as they had bizarrely assigned her a neo-Nazi persona in her political silence, according to the Daily Beast.Meanwhile, some fans were quick to note that Swift’s recent political entrance contrasts with that of her longtime foe, apparent Trump supporter Kanye West. Fittingly, perhaps, Swift will perform the song “I Did Something Bad” Tuesday night at the American Music Awards. She also just ended the North American leg of her record-breaking tour, so she can ditch the country for the next few weeks if necessary.

