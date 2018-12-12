Research Shows White Supremacy Might Rewire Your Brain

As a reporter who regularly covers the alt-right, VICE’s Allie Conti has spent a lot of time digging into white supremacist content on Reddit and 4Chan. She’s learned about the many reasons people join these extremist groups, with camaraderie and a desire for belonging being two big ones. But in a recent story for VICE Magazine, she’s exploring some new research: That embracing hateful ideology may actually affect and rewire your brain on a physical level. There’s good reason to believe that even if you choose to leave an extremist community, the worldview isn’t so easy to shake. On this episode of The VICE Guide to Right Now podcast, we sit down with Allie to learn more.

