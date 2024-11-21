Study Uncovers Promising Treatments for Tourette Syndrome

New research from the Kennedy Krieger Institute highlights promising therapies for managing Tourette syndrome.

The study, published in Psychiatric Clinics of North America, emphasizes therapies such as habit reversal training, comprehensive behavioral intervention for tics, and exposure with response prevention (ERP), i.e. making the conscious and committed choice to not do a compulsive behavior.

“These behavioral therapies are really straightforward approaches that patients of all ages can benefit from,” noted Dr. Jonathan Muniz MD, a co-author of the study, per Medical Xpress. “It’s a practical solution to reducing tics that patients can easily incorporate into their everyday lives.”

“Tourette syndrome can be overwhelming for patients and families,” said Dr. Hala Katato, lead author of the study and a member of Kennedy Krieger’s psychiatry department. “However, our research shows that behavioral therapies train patients to recognize early signs of an upcoming tic, which then allows them to implement behavioral strategies to reduce tic severity.”

Despite the potential of these therapies, accessibility remains a hurdle due to the limited number of trained providers. However, researchers hope the growing evidence of their effectiveness will encourage more professionals to adopt them.

Since Tourette syndrome often coexists with other disorders – such as OCD and ADHD – treatment strategies must also address the patient’s full medical history rather than focusing solely on reducing tics. This comprehensive approach may include additional therapies or medications to manage co-occurring conditions.