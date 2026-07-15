Resident Evil 1 Remake Has Been in Pre-Production for Almost a Year, Insider Claims

Fans of Resident Evil have been having a great year. Resident Evil Requiem was a huge hit, the long-rumored remake of Resident Evil Code: Veronica was finally confirmed last month (and is dropping the “Code“), and now rumors are swirling about the next set of remakes that are expected to come over the next few years.

RE1 remake reportedly entered pre-production a year ago

screenshot: capcom

A remake of the original Resident Evil has been on many fans’ wishlists ever since the Resident Evil 2 remake showed what Capcom was really capable of, despite the first Resident Evil already having been remade all the way back in 2002 on the GameCube. Although the remake was remastered in 2015 and brought to the Xbox One and PS4, it still utilized the classic fixed camera system, which wasn’t quite popular among newer gamers. The Resident Evil 2 remake showed what a third-person over-the-shoulder Resident Evil remake would look like, and fans began dreaming about exploring a shiny new Spencer Mansion with a modern camera perspective.

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Resident Evil hasn’t been the only remake in the Capcom rumor mill, as Code: Veronica and also Resident Evil 0 have been as well. Now that Resident Evil Veronica is confirmed for next year, fans’ eyes will next turn toward Resident Evil 0, and then likely Resident Evil 1 after that, according to a trusted insider.

New re1 remake is still several years away

Yes, it started early production nearly a year ago (I hear last August-September is when it started pre-production), it'll probably enter full production after Resident Evil Veronica is finished with its crunch period it's in right now. https://t.co/Ul1gN7pxd6 — AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem (@AestheticGamer1) July 14, 2026

On X, well-known Resident Evil insider Dusk Golem provided a new piece of insight into the rumored remake of the original Resident Evil that started it all. According to Golem, the remake entered the pre-production stage at Capcom almost a full year ago. This means that fans might be able to expect it to release at some point in the coming years.

It makes a lot of sense that the RE1 remake would be put into pre-production just a few months ahead of Requiem cycling out of full production and getting out the door. Now, Resident Evil Veronica is on deck next. Golem went on to claim that the RE1 remake will enter full production once Veronica begins nearing the end of its development cycle, which could be at some point near the very end of 2026, with Veronica having set a February release date.

screenshot: capcom

As for the rumored Resident Evil 0 remake, it’s hard to know how far along it is. Golem recently reported that the project had been rebooted mid-development and handed over to Capcom’s main Division 1 team. Despite the reboot, it seems that it’ll be farther along than RE1 remake, which means those who’ve been hoping for a new ground-up remake of the first RE game will still have to wait a bit longer for it.

It’s important to remember that none of these upcoming remakes have been officially confirmed by Capcom, except for Resident Evil Veronica, of course. With that in mind, it’ll likely be a few more years before Capcom is ready to share anything concrete about the rumored Resident Evil 0 and RE1 remakes.