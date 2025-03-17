‘Resident Evil 9’ Is Set to Majorly Reinvent the Series, According to a Reliable Insider

Despite my feelings about Resident Evil 8, I have been eager to see what the last game in the “trilogy” will feature. If Dusk Golem, a notable insider, has it right, Resident Evil 9 will mark another substantial reinvention of the franchise.

Oh, I’m here for an ambitious and bold direction for Resident Evil! I was one of the people who heard about the first-person pivot for RE7 and was initially warm on it. I should’ve trusted Capcom then, and I’m going to trust Capcom now! Some people are anticipating an open-world RE game and dreading it. But, look, if it is an open-world survival horror extravaganza? I’m actually eager to experience it!

The Evil Within 2 did it to great effect, so why not Resident Evil? Are we really going to doubt the people who dropped Monster Hunter Wilds? A standout 2025 title? They’ve earned our trust and then some! (Especially with the Okami sequel cooking in the background.)

‘resident evil 9’ will be heading toward a bold, new frontier

“Is the problem that the RE2R formula works and is popular or something? Is it like a rebellion against the idea of doing more of what works? Do they find it unchallenging? Have they not gotten the message? I have so many questions,” one internet fella says. You know, Resident Evil aside, I don’t understand y’all sometimes.

People complain when sequels are “just better versions of the last game.” Then, people are upset when developers dare to embark in new directions from familiar formulas. It’s true what they say: Gamers don’t know what they want.

“Something borrowing and expanding Village‘s general structure (open area connecting various “dungeons” like Castle Dimitrescu and Heisenberg’s Factory) a la Silent Hill or The Evil Within 2 but with Resident Evil‘s budget would be a big shift in scope while still retaining the core of modern RE. Question is how significantly gunplay, traversal, and inventory management will change or if it’s just something like RE4R in a more open map.”

Capcom, make Resident Evil 9 an open-world game. Just like we were wrong once, many of us will be wrong again (…for better or worse)!