‘Resident Evil: Code Veronica’ Remake Could Be Delayed Until Late 2027, Insider Claims

After releasing Resident Evil: Requiem earlier this year, Capcom also announced that a Resident Evil: Code Veronica remake was in the works. Very little information has been released since then, and although Capcom recently changed the banner on their Resident Evil YouTube channel to a Veronica-related image, fans are hoping for a little more. Online speculation, though, suggests Resident Evil: Veronica could be pushed back to fall 2027.

If recognizable online source @AestheticGamer1, also known as Dusk Golem, is anything to go by, it’s possible – but that doesn’t mean gamers will get their hands on Veronica early next year. They shared that Capcom initially hoped to release the game in Q1 of next year, which would fall between January 1 and the end of March. Now it looks like that potential release window has been pushed back at least once, if not twice.

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Another X user initially shared their frustration over the Game Awards receiving all the Resident Evil reveals, and Dusk Golem responded, shifting the focus away from the upcoming awards show. “The lack of Resident Evil marketing haven’t been because of that,” they wrote.

Dusk Golem went on to say it seems Capcom is listening to feedback on Requiem and deciding to slow down development to “take their time for quality”. In that case, they said, Capcom would rather take the time now to fix “medium to medium-small issues” while the game was still in development. When asked by another X user what they meant by Requiem feedback, Dusk Golem referenced complaints that centered on the open-world aspect of the game, along with sections that were simply termed “alright”.

‘Resident Evil: Code Veronica’ Remake May Have Been Delayed. Here’s Why.

These same considerations also seem to apply to any Requiem DLC, which the developer confirmed not long after the game’s release. Fans recently received an update from Requiem writer Haris Orkin. According to Orkin, the DLC could focus on Oswell E. Spencer, who has played an important role in Resident Evil from the very beginning and is heavily featured in Requiem itself. But Dusk Golem shared that the Requiem DLC is under the same internal scrutiny as Veronica, meaning Capcom is taking RE9 feedback into account as it develops its extra content.

Still, all this doesn’t mean that fans won’t get a new glimpse of Resident Evil: Veronica at the Game Awards, which take place on December 10. When another X user commented, “So no RE: Veronica’s trailer on TGA 2026?”, Dusk Golem simply replied, “That’s not what I said.”

So it seems that RE fans can still be hopeful that a new Veronica trailer might premiere at the Game Awards next month, but as for the game itself, it’s likely they may have to wait quite a while longer.