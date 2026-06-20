Resident Evil Insider Dashes Hopes for RE5 Remake

Although some gamers are hoping a Resident Evil 5 Remake may be on the way, a trusted horror-game industry insider doesn’t think it’s a priority for the team at Capcom.

“Not a Strong Desire within the Company to Remake RE5”

Screenshot: Capcom

Resident Evil fans have had an incredibly exciting 2026 so far. Not only did Resident Evil Requiem arrive early in the year and become a quick critical success and fan-favorite installment in the franchise, but Resident Evil also returned with some news during the Summer Game Fest presentation.

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The summer gaming showcase kicked things off with the surprise reveal trailer for the long-rumored Resident Evil Code Veronica remake, titled Resident Evil: Veronica. It seems clear that the Resident Evil team wants to continue releasing an alternating schedule of new installments and remake, so now fans are trying to predict which remake may be in the queue after Veronica.

Although it’s far from the most popular title in the series history, but pockets of the fandom have been hoping that Resident Evil 5 might be next and that the team can do a major overhaul to fix some of the rough edges and make the title fit a bit more neatly into the Remake and modern era lore that has been established over the last few years.

Although some gamers would like to hear that news, an industry insider who has frequently had intel on Resident Evil projects, suggests that, according to their sources, Resident Evil 5 is not a priority for the team at Capcom.

Here is what AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem had to say in response to a social media post suggesting that Resident Evil 5 and Resident Evil 6 remakes are being planned:

“This isn’t true from what I’ve heard. While I think a Resident Evil 5 Remake will probably happen in the future due to fan demand, at present I’ve heard there’s not a strong desire within the company to remake RE5 presently, there’s other projects the team wants to do more.”

Gamers will likely have to wait at least a full year before they get close to official news about which remake will be next. Veronica will likely arrive in 2027, a new installment in 2028, and then the next remake after that. Those dates have not been confirmed yet, but they align with Capcom’s aggressive pace over the last couple of years.

Be sure to check back soon for more news and updates on the Resident Evil franchise.

At this time, there is no confirmation of a Resident Evil 5 Remake. Resident Evil: Veronica is the next project that has been officially confirmed by the team.