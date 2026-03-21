Resident Evil Leaker Drops More Details About Rumored Code Veronica Project

Resident Evil Requiem has been a massive success for Capcom and according to the latest leaks, the rumored Resident Evil: Code Veronica remake has its directing team and a clear direction inspired by the original.

Resident Evil: Code Veronica Remake Doesn’t Cut Anything, but Makes Some Expansions

The latest round of Resident Evil: Code Veronica leaks comes, once again, from Dusk Golem. The Dusk Golem social media account has a pretty solid track record when it comes to intel on the contemporary Resident Evil franchise, but obviously it still needs to be taken with a grain of salt. None of the following details have been confirmed by Capcom at this point.

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Dusk Golem has been saying since before Requiem’s launch that Code Veronica Remake would very likely be the next game released in the franchise.

The leaker has now added that the creative team leading the project is locked in and “Resident Evil Code Veronica Remake is being directed by Kazunori Kadoi & Yasuhiro Anpo, same duo who directed Resident Evil: 2 Remake & Resident Evil: 4 Remake.”

Additionally, Dusk Golem went into some new details about the approach behind the remake and how the story and original structure would be handled.

Potential spoiler warnings ahead of these leaked details end up being accurate. Here is a breakdown of the details based on Dusk Golem’s latest posts:

Resident Evil: Code Veronica in general is just a bit expanded

Nothing is cut

Some stuff heavily remixed

It’s the Remake with the most things changed or things happening differently than you may remember

Every enemy, location, and major event is there

Capcom realizes this is Chris’ first time appearing in the RE engine Remakes as his younger self and want to deliver on that experience

Chris isn’t a small part of the game

Chris will get his own final boss fight with Wesker, rather than just a cinematic cutscene

Given the major success of Resident Evil Requiem, it seems likely that Capcom will want to keep the momentum going and start building up hype for the next project as soon as it’s close to ready. Gamers will likely have to wait a bit though, as the Resident Evil Requiem DLC arrives and plays out before marketing kicks off for whatever the next installment in the franchise ends up being.

Be sure to check back in the near future for more updates and rumors about what is next for Resident Evil and Code Veronica.

Resident Evil: Code Veronica has not been officially revealed or announced at this time.