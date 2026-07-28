Resident Evil Overtakes Final Fantasy in Sales as RE2 Remake Becomes Series’ Best-Selling Game

Capcom has just reached a massive sales milestone, as Resident Evil has officially overtaken Final Fantasy. The survival-horror franchise has now sold 213 million units worldwide, narrowly surpassing Square Enix’s legendary RPG series at 212 million. Meanwhile, Resident Evil 2 Remake has become the best-selling game in franchise history and the second-best-selling Capcom title ever.

Resident Evil Is Now the Third Best-Selling Japanese Game Series

Screenshot: Capcom

Capcom just updated the sales figures for its key franchises, which revealed that Resident Evil is now the third best-selling Japanese video game series of all time. According to the new sales data, Resident Evil has even surpassed Final Fantasy in lifetime sales.

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Here are the current sales numbers for the two legendary Capcom and Square Enix franchises:

Resident Evil – 213 million

– 213 million Final Fantasy – 212 million

That reportedly puts Resident Evil behind only Mario and Pokémon among the best-selling Japanese video game franchises. According to Genki JPN, Resident Evil sales were at an all-time high even before Resident Evil Requiem was released in February 2026.

“Resident Evil series was up 12M units in the last quarter with no new releases in that time. Crazy sales numbers!” The fact that the series moved that many units without a new game is pretty mind-blowing.

Re2 Remake Becomes the the Best-Selling resident evil Game

Screenshot: Capcom

The other surprising news to come from Capcom’s update is that Resident Evil 2 Remake is now the best-selling Resident Evil title and the second-best-selling Capcom game of all time. In a post on X, Alex Aniel revealed that RE2 Remake has now sold 19.75 million units and is on track to break 20 million soon.

“Resident Evil 2 remake’s sales are insane. At 19.75 million sold as of 6/30, it has surpassed Monster Hunter Rise to become the second best-selling Capcom game ever. And it will shortly become the first Resident Evil game to surpass 20 million units sold.”

This is all the more impressive, considering RE2 Remake only came out in 2019. Here is a list of the 10 best-selling Resident Evil games:

Game Worldwide sales Resident Evil 2 Remake 19.75 million Resident Evil 5 Approximately 19.1 million Resident Evil 6 Approximately 17.8 million Resident Evil 7: Biohazard Approximately 17.4 million Resident Evil 4 (original and ports) Approximately 16.4 million Resident Evil Village Approximately 14.9 million Resident Evil 4 Remake At least 13.6 million Resident Evil 3 Remake Approximately 13.3 million Resident Evil Remake Approximately 9.2 million Resident Evil Requiem Over 8 million

Note: Some of these figures combine sales from ports, rereleases, and special editions. As a result, the totals may differ from Capcom’s Platinum Titles list, which sometimes counts different versions of the same game separately.

Finally, Resident Evil Requiem has already sold over 8 million units after launching only five months ago in February 2026. With RE9 reportedly receiving major story DLC in 2027 and Capcom continuing to invest heavily in remakes, Resident Evil will likely extend its narrow lead over Final Fantasy. Meanwhile, Resident Evil 2 Remake is now on the verge of becoming the first game in franchise history to surpass 20 million copies sold.