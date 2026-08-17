Resident Evil Requiem’s Grace Ashcroft Actor Reportedly Joins Tides of Annihilation

The voice actor behind Resident Evil Requiem’s Grace Ashcroft will reportedly be the new voice of Tides of Annihilation protagonist Gwendolyn. According to a new report, Angela Sant’Albano is replacing Jennifer English in the major role.

Angela Sant’Albano Reportedly Replaces Jennifer English in Tides of Annihilation

Screenshot: Capcom

In July, Jennifer English revealed that she had from her role in Tides of Annihilation. The Baldur’s Gate 3 actress explained that she was leaving the game to focus on her mental health. With Tides of Annihilation already pretty far into development, many wondered who would voice the new heroine. If a new report is to be believed, it’s the voice actor behind Grace Ashcroft from Resident Evil Requiem.

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According to the report, Resident Evil Requiem’s Angela Sant’Albano will replace Jennifer English as the voice of Gwendolyn in Tides of Annihilation. The casting rumor first started after fans noticed that Sant’Albano had recently followed the Tides of Annihilation social media account following English’s departure. However, it now appears that Gwendolyn’s motion-capture artist may have also confirmed that Sant’Albano is the new voice.

In a post on X, Gwendolyn mocap artist Jennifer Prime responded to a fan who claimed that the Tides of Annihilation protagonist would now be played by Sant’Albano. In response, Prime wrote: “Yep!!! but this time, no more screaming ‘LEON!!!!’”

Screenshot: X @PremiumHeart88

That response pretty much appears to confirm the casting. However, it should be noted that neither Angela Sant’Albano nor Tides of Annihilation developer Eclipse Glow Games has officially announced the change.

Was Tides of Annihilation’s Gwendolyn redesigned?

Screenshot: Eclipse Glow Games

Following the recent casting news, many players believed that the Tides of Annihilation protagonist Gwendolyn was also given a new face. In a recent demo shown at an event in Shanghai, users claimed that the new protagonist had a redesigned appearance. At the time of writing though, it’s unclear whether the design is connected to the rumored casting of Sant’Albano or if it’s even true.

According to Jennifer Prime, Sant’Albano is only providing the voice of Gwendolyn and is not doing the mocap work. “Its mainly the voice as Jen English isn’t doing it anymore the fundamentals are still there,” Prime explained. That said, it’s not uncommon for a studio to base aspects of a character’s design on the voice actor, even if they aren’t the person performing the motion capture.

It should be reiterated that Gwendolyn’s new face has not been confirmed to be based on Angela Sant’Albano or even changed. It could just be lightning. As mentioned earlier, it’s also not 100% confirmed that the Grace Ashcroft actress has even been cast in the role, even if the source behind the claim appears legitimate.

Screenshot: Eclipse Glow Games

All this to say, take this latest rumor with a grain of salt until Eclipse Glow Games makes an official announcement. For the record, I hope it’s true, as Angela Sant’Albano’s performance as Grace Ashcroft is one of my favorites this year.