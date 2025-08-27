Resident Evil Requiem Director Confirms This Popular Fan Theory Is Wrong

Resident Evil Requiem’s director has revealed new details about the game’s terrifying story. According to the Capcom developer, players have gotten a major aspect of Grace Ashcroft’s RE9 plotline wrong.

Resident Evil Requiem Monster Isn’t Who You Think It Is

Screenshot: Capcom

At Gamescom, players got their first look at Resident Evil Requiem with a harrowing 20-minute demo. In the gameplay section, protagonist Grace Ashcroft is chased down by a terrifying new monster. Many fans believed the villain was actually Lisa Trevor, a callback to the original Resident Evil title.

According to Resident Evil Requiem director Koshi Nakanishi, however, fans got this completely wrong. In an August 27 interview, the Capcom developer revealed that players might have been tricked into thinking it was Trevor.

“Actually, the voice for the current version of the creature is not yet the final version. To be honest, it is a temporary sound based on Lisa’s voice. It’s not just the voice, but of course there are other things that are still in development, so we’re updating various parts.”

So yeah, Grace will not be tracking down Lisa Trevor.

Screenshot: X @Genki_JPN

If you were fooled by the audio, you shouldn’t feel too bad, though, considering Nakanishi confirmed the monster was actually based on Lisa Trevor. The Resident Evil Requiem director followed up his statement, apologizing to fans for any confusion caused by the temporary audio.

“I’m sorry if this has caused confusion among users, but… Ah, it’s fine to use this as the headline of the article. ‘Actually, it wasn’t Lisa’ (laughs).”

Another Popular RE9 Fan Theory Might Be Right After All

Screenshot: Capcom

Besides Lisa Trevor, Resident Evil fans have also been pushing another theory about Requiem’s new monster. With the game’s director debunking the Trevor plotline, it might actually have some steam now. According to many RE fans, the new RE9 monster is actually Grace Ashcroft’s mother, Alyssa Ashcroft.

This actually makes sense, as in the early trailer and demo, we see Grace’s mom get attacked by a monster. Adding more fuel to the theory are a series of RE9 leaks that were posted by Capcom insider Dusk Golem. If you don’t want any potential spoilers, then look away now!

Screenshot: Capcom

Potential Resident Evil 9 story spoilers below. Read at your own risk:

In an August 12 post on X, Dusk Golem seemingly confirmed that the monster is, in fact, Alyssa Ashcroft. “The giant monster woman is Alyssa, as many guessed, who is a recurring threat to Grace.”

Interestingly, the insider claims this would be obvious once players saw the demo. Which again makes sense, given the monster has blonde hair just like the mom. Of course, take this with a major grain of salt, although Dusk Golem does have a pretty solid track record of accurate Resident Evil leaks.