Resident Evil Requiem DLC Release Date Reportedly Leaked for Late 2027

A new leak claims that the Resident Evil Requiem DLC release date is further away than many expected. If true, we could be waiting until late 2027 for the RE9 story expansion with Leon Kennedy to launch. The same report also claims that Capcom is developing story DLC for its upcoming Resident Evil Veronica remake, which could arrive sometime in 2028.

Resident Evil Requiem DLC Reportedly Planned for Late 2027

Screenshot: Capcom

The Resident Evil Requiem DLC release date is reportedly not until late 2027, according to a new leak. This latest rumor comes from popular Capcom insider Dusk Golem. In a recent post on X, the leaker revealed that the RE9 story DLC won’t be launching until the latter half of next year. The reason? It reportedly has to do with Capcom’s plans to release new Resident Evil content every year.

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According to Dusk Golem, Capcom will achieve this by releasing story expansion DLC for every Resident Evil game a year after its launch. The leaker also claimed that the recently announced Resident Evil Code: Veronica remake already has DLC in the works. The Resident Evil Code: Veronica DLC is reportedly set to come out sometime in 2028.

Screenshots: X Dusk Golem

“These DLCs are coming out way after the games & this is a recent development choice. Requiem’s story DLC is eyeing a late 2027 release date at present, Veronica’s will probably be somewhere in 2028 over a year after the game came out too.” If any of this is true, then it appears we will be waiting a long time before jumping into the RE9 DLC.

Capcom Could Use Resident Evil DLC to Replace Spinoff Games

Screenshots: Capcom

Recently, we covered a report that Capcom is no longer focusing on Resident Evil spinoffs and is instead prioritizing remakes and mainline titles. Well, according to Dusk Golem, the Japanese publisher is using story DLC instead of side games in the series to fill out its yearly schedule.

“Capcom’s temporary solution to there being no spin-offs in the works is they’ve in the last few months decided to focus on major several hour long DLC story expansions for Resident Evil Requiem & Veronica, & possibly future RE titles to fit into current pipeline.”

As far as whether this latest RE9 DLC leak is legitimate, Dusk Golem has a pretty good track record. For example, he leaked that Resident Evil Requiem would have dual protagonists and that players would control Leon Kennedy for half of the game. Incredibly, he revealed these details a year before the game even launched.

Screenshot: Capcom

That said, we should still take this latest rumor with a grain of salt. Projects in development can change significantly, especially when their reported release windows are more than a year away. However, Dusk Golem’s claims appear to line up with recent comments from Capcom leadership about using remakes and new entries to maintain a steady pipeline of Resident Evil content. If the report is accurate, major story expansions could now help Capcom fill the gaps between its mainline games and remakes.