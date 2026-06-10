Resident Evil Requiem DLC Reportedly Releasing After Code Veronica Remake

A new leak claims that Resident Evil Requiem DLC won’t be released until after the Resident Evil Veronica remake. If true, that means the RE9 story expansion won’t be out until 2027. But is this latest rumor true?

Screenshot: Capcom

Although Capcom has already released the Leon Must Die Forever mini-game in May, there have still been no updates about the Resident Evil Requiem DLC. However, a new leak now claims that the RE9 story expansion could be further out than many players might have initially expected.

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According to Capcom leaker Dusk Golem, the Resident Evil Requiem DLC isn’t releasing until after Resident Evil Veronica in 2027. If accurate, it would mean the story expansion potentially releasing a year and a half after RE9 originally launched. This would be quite the long wait! Dusk Golem made the claim in a recent post on X.

Screenshot: X @AestheticGamer1

“Word in the grapevine is that the RE9 DLC is releasing after Resident Evil Veronica. Let’s see how it plays out, but it’s been murmured to be further out.” Interestingly, Dusk Golem speculated that the story expansion might be big due to Resident Evil Requiem’s massive financial success. “I’m not sure a specific date was ever mentioned. Game dev is full of twists & turns. Capcom may want to go big since RE9 sold so well, for example.”

Is the Resident Evil Requiem DLC Connected to Resident Evil Veronica?

Screenshot: Capcom

After the leak claiming RE9 DLC would release after Resident Evil Veronica, it sparked speculation that it might be because of the expansion’s plot. According to Dusk Golem, Resident Evil Veronica producer Yoshiaki Hirabayashi recently did a Q&A session where he hinted that the two games might have a connection.

“Capcom says Resident Evil Veronica has some ties into later RE games, including Requiem. Hirabayashi even says there’s some “throughline” that’s in Veronica’s remake that’s new that leads pretty directly to Resident Evil Requiem.” Although not a leak, Dusk Golem then shared his theory on how the RE9 DLC could tie into the Code Veronica remake.

Screenshot: Capcom

“My speculation is it might be things with The Connections/Zeno, but we shall see.” While Capcom has not officially confirmed a release date for the Resident Evil Requiem DLC, these latest interviews with Yoshiaki Hirabayashi are certainly intriguing. If the RE9 story expansion does have ties to Resident Evil Veronica, then Dusk Golem’s claims that it’s releasing after the remake would actually make sense.

Should Fans Trust the Resident Evil Requiem DLC Leak?

Screenshot: Capcom

If this latest leak is true, then it also means the Resident Evil Requiem DLC won’t be out until 2027. And well, as someone who loved RE9, that is kind of a painful wait. But given how much Capcom has been cooking this year, anything they make is worth the wait! For now, though, I would take this latest rumor with a grain of salt.

Dusk Golem has gotten some major leaks right. For example, he accurately leaked Leon Kennedy being a second playable character in RE9. Impressively, he did this almost an entire year before it was officially revealed. But there is also information he’s reported on in the past that didn’t end up shaking out for one reason or another. So we’ll just have to wait and see!