Resident Evil Requiem DLC Gets Release Update From Capcom Writer

A writer for Capcom has revealed new details about the upcoming Resident Evil Requiem DLC. According to Haris Orkin, the RE9 story expansion will explore Oswell E. Spencer’s story arc in more detail.

Resident Evil Requiem Writer Teases Spencer Story Arc in DLC

Screenshot: Capcom

In a recent YouTube interview, Resident Evil Requiem writer Haris Orkin teased what players can expect from the game’s upcoming DLC. According to the writer, Capcom has a “story arc” for Oswell E. Spencer that the expansion will explore further.

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“We have an arc for Spencer in Resident Evil Requiem. They kind of you know understand that more and in the DLC for Requiem, you will understand it even further. So yeah! I probably shouldn’t say that, but yeah.”

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Unfortunately, we didn’t get any more details about the , such as when it might release, as the interviewer quickly moved on to another question. Interestingly, there was recently a rumor about the RE9 story expansion that might line up with what Orkin just revealed.

Resident Evil Requiem DLC Rumored to Revisit Spencer Mansion

Screenshot: Capcom

Leaker Dusk Golem that a return to Resident Evil 1’s Spencer Mansion was originally planned for RE9 but was scrapped. However, the insider went on to claim that the location would be repurposed for the upcoming DLC expansion instead.

With Haris Orkin now saying that the Resident Evil Requiem DLC will expand on Spencer’s story arc, the rumor about us returning to Spencer Mansion feels all the more believable. That said, Orkin never specifically mentioned the manor from the original Resident Evil. So this could just be a coincidence.

Orkin’s comments also don’t confirm who we’ll play as, where the expansion will take place, or when it will arrive. All this to say, his involvement as a writer on RE9 makes the tease interesting, but a return to Spencer Mansion remains a rumor.

Screenshot: Capcom

However, with RE9 featuring an entire chapter with Leon Kennedy returning to Raccoon City, the DLC having us revisit Spencer Mansion would also make perfect sense. Only time will tell whether this latest tease points toward another trip to one of the series’ most iconic locations!