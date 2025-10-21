Resident Evil Requiem Leak Reveals Gruesome New Feature

A new Resident Evil Requiem feature has been leaked, adding gruesome levels of detail to the game. The new mechanic will make RE9 the most realistic Resident Evil game to date, and it’s pretty gory.

Resident Evil Requiem Introduces Persistent Injuries and Blood System

Screenshot: Capcom, X @fox_chief23

Eagle-eyed fans have discovered a new feature in Resident Evil Requiem that centers around persistent damage. According to a series of new in-game images, Grace Ashcroft will carry over injuries and blood stains in every chapter of the game. The gory mechanic was first reported on by Resident_bio in an October 19 post on X. In his tweet, the user explained that Grace’s injuries are progressively reflected on her character model.

“RE9 will have Grace’s battle damage/blood carry into cutscenes. There are scenes in the demo where her shoulder can still be injured if she’s been bitten. This will keep tension high even during story bits as we’re reminded of our health situation.” In the demo, there is a specific sequence where Grace Ashcroft can get caught by the game’s new monster and get bitten on the shoulder.

Screenshot: Capcom, X @fox_chief23

According to the leaked feature, however, that injury carries over into cinematics in real-time. For example, during one cutscene, you can see blood slowly spreading through her shirt. This is a really neat mechanic, as it adds continuity between story moments.

And given that gore and blood are a big element of Resident Evil games, having persistent injuries just makes the game all the more horrifying. However, the feature is actually even more impressive as it is reportedly dynamic and unique to each player.

Grace Ashcroft’s Injuries Are Dynamic and Unique

Screenshot: X @Resident_bio

It also appears that injuries in Resident Evil Requiem will be unique. When fans worried that these were just scripted story-based injuries, Resident_Bio revealed that this wasn’t the case. “The two pictures here are of the same cutscene. One where Grace wasn’t bitten recently and another where she got bit right before the cutscene, leading to her shoulder being bloodied during the scene in real-time. It’s a genuine feature in the game.”

However, where things get interesting is that not every player who tried the RE9 demo got bitten. In those instances, Grace didn’t have the blood on her shirt at all. So that means injuries and blood will also be somewhat unique to individual playthroughs and aren’t predetermined. Essentially, getting caught by the monster will actually have real consequences for Grace Ashcroft in the Resident Evil Requiem story.

Capcom’s Most Realistic Resident Evil Yet

Screenshot: Capcom

This feature might have actually been first tested in the Resident Evil 2 Remake. In the 2019 title, Leon S. Kennedy and Claire Redfield were also able to sustain injuries that were reflected in cutscenes, although the mechanics weren’t as dynamic as what we are seeing in RE9.

Regardless, it looks like Capcom is really cooking with Resident Evil Requiem in terms of gore and realism this time around. As players progress through the game, they will physically see the horror that Grace is going through in real-time. And that’s pretty chilling stuff.