Resident Evil Requiem Review Embargo Date Revealed – RE9 Story Length Leaks Early

A new leak reportedly revealed when the Resident Evil Requiem review embargo lifts. If true, players will be waiting close to the game’s launch date to get official reviews of RE9 from gaming outlets. However, leaked copies of the title might have already revealed Resident Evil Requiem’s story length.

When Does Resident Evil Requiem Review Embargo Lift?

Screenshot: Capcom

This latest leak comes from infamous Capcom insider Dusk Golem. In a post on X, the leaker claims to have revealed when the Resident Evil Requiem review embargo goes live. Assuming their leak is accurate, RE9 reviews won’t go up until two days before the game is released globally.

According to the leak, the Resident Evil Requiem review embargo date is rumored to be February 25, 2026, and it lifts at 7AM PT or 10AM ET. Yeah, we weren’t kidding when we said that is extremely close to the game’s launch. However, for comparison, RE7 and Resident Evil Village review embargoes lifted a few days before each game released.

So this is pretty much in line with previous titles. Here is when the Resident Evil Requiem review embargo will reportedly go live in each region:

Screenshot: Capcom

Resident Evil Requiem Review Embargo Release Times (Rumored)

Region Local Time Date North America (PT) 7:00 AM February 25 North America (ET) 10:00 AM February 25 United Kingdom (GMT) 3:00 PM February 25 Europe (CET) 4:00 PM February 25 Japan (JST) 12:00 AM February 26 Brazil (BRT) 12:00 PM February 25 Australia (AEDT)* 2:00 AM February 26

How Long to Beat Resident Evil Requiem?

Screenshot: Capcom

With reviews not yet available, it’s impossible to fully confirm the exact RE9 campaign length. However, several players who reportedly received early Resident Evil Requiem retail copies claim:

Main story completion time: 12 hours

12 hours 100% completion time: 40 hours

If these early reports are accurate, that would make RE9 slightly longer than Resident Evil Village, which takes:

10 hours for the main story

38 hours for full completion

Interestingly, Dusk Golem previously stated that Resident Evil Requiem is longer than RE8, which also aligns with these reports. Of course, these estimated completion times may change depending on difficulty level and playstyle.

Resident Evil Requiem Trophy and Achievement List

Screenshot: Capcom

Finally, the Resident Evil Requiem trophy list has also leaked early online. If you are looking to get that Platinum on PS5, there is a lot you will need to do! According to the leaks here is what we know about the RE9 trophy and achievement list so far:

49 trophies / achievements total

This includes one Platinum trophy on PlayStation 5

Completionists will need to:

Beat the game on multiple difficulties

Finish the story in under four hours

Complete challenge runs (no herbs, no blood collector)

Destroy all Mr. Raccoon memorabilia

Fully upgrade weapons and unlock all models

Full Resident Evil Requiem Achievement / Trophy List

Screenshot: Capcom

Trophy / Achievement Name Description A Harsh Reality Escape the care center Bang For Your Buck Defeat at least three enemies with a single Requiem shot Blood! More Blood! Use 300 microsamples of infected blood Bloodlust Collect 5000 microsamples of infected blood with the blood collector Bring Out The Big Guns Stun the Girl with Requiem Can I Borrow This? Throw a weapon dropped by an enemy Case Closed Read all files in the main story Cat Got Your Tongue? Cut the tongue off a Licker B2 using the hatchet Chop Chop Defeat three zombies with a hatchet finishing attack Crate Expectations Open all BSAA containers Credit Where Credit is Due Earn 200,000 Credits Curator View all concept art Deadly Duet Defeat the two singers in the main story Deja Vu Encounter an outbreak in Wrenwood Descent Into Darkness Reach the basement of the care center Fatal Dose Defeat a zombie using the meolytic injector Going Down? Reach the ground using the suspended platform Grace and Goliath Defeat a Chunk as Grace Hope and Requiem Complete the main story by releasing Elpis I Remember That, Too Defeat the Super Tyrant Internal Dispute Make a zombie attack another zombie in the hospital wards Like Mother, Like Daughter Unlock a drawer with a lockpick Master Crafdtsman Master Craftsman Minimalist Complete the main story without Grace using the blood collector Model Mania View all models Never Touch The Stuff Complete the main story without using herbs or med injectors No Safe is Safe Open every safe in the main story Not Today, Buds! Defeat all the Plant 43 seedlings Order Up! Defeat the chef in the care center in the main story Out of Sight, Out of Mind Store an item in the item box as Grace Requiem Obtain all Trophies Remarkable Agent Complete the main story on Insanity difficulty Resolute Agent Complete the main story on at least Standard (Classic) difficulty Retail Therapy Purchase an item from the supply box Rising Agent Complete the main story on at least Standard (Modern) difficulty Road Rage Stop one of Victor’s attacks on the highway Rookie Agent Complete the main story on at least Casual difficulty Science Unlock a crafting recipe using analysis Seasoned Pro Defeat 300 enemies Speed Demon Complete the main story by releasing Elpis within four hours Tailor Made Upgrade a weapon The Final Mission Start exploring the lower levels of ARK The Hero Returns Arrive at R.P.D The Hunt Begins Destroy one Mr. Raccoon memoriam The Ol’ Fashioned Way Use an ink ribbon to save at a typewriter The Power of Blood Craft an item using the blood collector Umbrella’s Legacy Find ARK Untouchable Parry an enemy attack You Little Rascal! Destroy every Mr. Raccoon memoriam

While Dusk Golem has a long track record of accurate leaks, we should take this latest review embargo rumor with a grain of salt. Still, based on several leaks and reports, it does appear that RE9 reviews could be going live extremely close to Resident Evil Requiem’s release date on February 27, 2026.