VICE
Editions

Subscribe

Newsletters

Gaming

Resident Evil Requiem Review Embargo Date Revealed – RE9 Story Length Leaks Early

The Resident Evil Requiem review embargo date has reportedly leaked. Here’s when RE9 reviews go live and how long the story takes to beat.

By

Share:

A new leak reportedly revealed when the Resident Evil Requiem review embargo lifts. If true, players will be waiting close to the game’s launch date to get official reviews of RE9 from gaming outlets. However, leaked copies of the title might have already revealed Resident Evil Requiem’s story length.

When Does Resident Evil Requiem Review Embargo Lift?

Resident Evil Requiem Review Embargo
Screenshot: Capcom

This latest leak comes from infamous Capcom insider Dusk Golem. In a post on X, the leaker claims to have revealed when the Resident Evil Requiem review embargo goes live. Assuming their leak is accurate, RE9 reviews won’t go up until two days before the game is released globally.

Videos by VICE

According to the leak, the Resident Evil Requiem review embargo date is rumored to be February 25, 2026, and it lifts at 7AM PT or 10AM ET. Yeah, we weren’t kidding when we said that is extremely close to the game’s launch. However, for comparison, RE7 and Resident Evil Village review embargoes lifted a few days before each game released.

So this is pretty much in line with previous titles. Here is when the Resident Evil Requiem review embargo will reportedly go live in each region:

Resident Evil Requiem Leon Axe
Screenshot: Capcom

Resident Evil Requiem Review Embargo Release Times (Rumored)

RegionLocal TimeDate
North America (PT)7:00 AMFebruary 25
North America (ET)10:00 AMFebruary 25
United Kingdom (GMT)3:00 PMFebruary 25
Europe (CET)4:00 PMFebruary 25
Japan (JST)12:00 AMFebruary 26
Brazil (BRT)12:00 PMFebruary 25
Australia (AEDT)*2:00 AMFebruary 26

How Long to Beat Resident Evil Requiem?

Resident Evil Review Embargo Date
Screenshot: Capcom

With reviews not yet available, it’s impossible to fully confirm the exact RE9 campaign length. However, several players who reportedly received early Resident Evil Requiem retail copies claim:

  • Main story completion time: 12 hours
  • 100% completion time: 40 hours

If these early reports are accurate, that would make RE9 slightly longer than Resident Evil Village, which takes:

  • 10 hours for the main story
  • 38 hours for full completion

Interestingly, Dusk Golem previously stated that Resident Evil Requiem is longer than RE8, which also aligns with these reports. Of course, these estimated completion times may change depending on difficulty level and playstyle.

Resident Evil Requiem Trophy and Achievement List

RE9 Grace Ashcroft Flashlight
Screenshot: Capcom

Finally, the Resident Evil Requiem trophy list has also leaked early online. If you are looking to get that Platinum on PS5, there is a lot you will need to do! According to the leaks here is what we know about the RE9 trophy and achievement list so far:

  • 49 trophies / achievements total
  • This includes one Platinum trophy on PlayStation 5

Completionists will need to:

  • Beat the game on multiple difficulties
  • Finish the story in under four hours
  • Complete challenge runs (no herbs, no blood collector)
  • Destroy all Mr. Raccoon memorabilia
  • Fully upgrade weapons and unlock all models

Full Resident Evil Requiem Achievement / Trophy List

RE9 Trophy List
Screenshot: Capcom
Trophy / Achievement NameDescription
A Harsh RealityEscape the care center
Bang For Your BuckDefeat at least three enemies with a single Requiem shot
Blood! More Blood!Use 300 microsamples of infected blood
BloodlustCollect 5000 microsamples of infected blood with the blood collector
Bring Out The Big GunsStun the Girl with Requiem
Can I Borrow This?Throw a weapon dropped by an enemy
Case ClosedRead all files in the main story
Cat Got Your Tongue?Cut the tongue off a Licker B2 using the hatchet
Chop ChopDefeat three zombies with a hatchet finishing attack
Crate ExpectationsOpen all BSAA containers
Credit Where Credit is DueEarn 200,000 Credits
CuratorView all concept art
Deadly DuetDefeat the two singers in the main story
Deja VuEncounter an outbreak in Wrenwood
Descent Into DarknessReach the basement of the care center
Fatal DoseDefeat a zombie using the meolytic injector
Going Down?Reach the ground using the suspended platform
Grace and GoliathDefeat a Chunk as Grace
Hope and RequiemComplete the main story by releasing Elpis
I Remember That, TooDefeat the Super Tyrant
Internal DisputeMake a zombie attack another zombie in the hospital wards
Like Mother, Like DaughterUnlock a drawer with a lockpick
Master CrafdtsmanMaster Craftsman
MinimalistComplete the main story without Grace using the blood collector
Model ManiaView all models
Never Touch The StuffComplete the main story without using herbs or med injectors
No Safe is SafeOpen every safe in the main story
Not Today, Buds!Defeat all the Plant 43 seedlings
Order Up!Defeat the chef in the care center in the main story
Out of Sight, Out of MindStore an item in the item box as Grace
RequiemObtain all Trophies
Remarkable AgentComplete the main story on Insanity difficulty
Resolute AgentComplete the main story on at least Standard (Classic) difficulty
Retail TherapyPurchase an item from the supply box
Rising AgentComplete the main story on at least Standard (Modern) difficulty
Road RageStop one of Victor’s attacks on the highway
Rookie AgentComplete the main story on at least Casual difficulty
ScienceUnlock a crafting recipe using analysis
Seasoned ProDefeat 300 enemies
Speed DemonComplete the main story by releasing Elpis within four hours
Tailor MadeUpgrade a weapon
The Final MissionStart exploring the lower levels of ARK
The Hero ReturnsArrive at R.P.D
The Hunt BeginsDestroy one Mr. Raccoon memoriam
The Ol’ Fashioned WayUse an ink ribbon to save at a typewriter
The Power of BloodCraft an item using the blood collector
Umbrella’s LegacyFind ARK
UntouchableParry an enemy attack
You Little Rascal!Destroy every Mr. Raccoon memoriam

While Dusk Golem has a long track record of accurate leaks, we should take this latest review embargo rumor with a grain of salt. Still, based on several leaks and reports, it does appear that RE9 reviews could be going live extremely close to Resident Evil Requiem’s release date on February 27, 2026.

Tagged:
, , , , , , ,
Follow Us On Discover
Make Us Preferred In Top Stories
Share:

More
From VICE

Thank for your puchase!
You have successfully purchased.