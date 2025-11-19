Resident Evil Requiem Story Length and RE9 DLC Reportedly Leaked

A new leak claims to have revealed how long it will roughly take to beat Resident Evil Requiem. The leaker also revealed that a RE9 DLC is already in the works, and which character it will focus on.

How Long Is Resident Evil Requiem?

Screenshot: Capcom

We are still months away from the launch of Resident Evil Requiem in 2026, and yet the game has continued to be hit with leaks. However, this latest rumor comes from infamous Capcom leaker Dusk Golem, who revealed information about the length of RE9. According to the insider, fans can expect Requiem to be longer than 2021’s Resident Evil Village.

“For the length of Resident Evil Requiem, the producer said it’d be ‘roughly’ the length of RE4 Remake. The game’s director said it’d have a ‘RE game’ amount of content. Separately, I’ve heard the length is longer than Village, but a bit shorter than RE4.” This is, of course, an interesting way to describe a game’s length. But let’s break it down.

Screenshot: X @AestheticGamer1

According to HowLongToBeat, the RE4 Remake takes around 16 hours to beat the main story without side quests. Conversely, Resident Evil Village clocks in at around 10 hours. So if this latest leak is true, Resident Evil Requiem could take around 13 hours to complete. Somewhere in the middle between both Resident Evil 4 and RE8. Before you panic, that estimate is without side quests. For completionists, RE9 should be at least over 20 hours going off the leak.

RE9 DLC Leaked

Screenshot: Capcom

Now it should be stated to take these latest leaks with a major grain of salt. While Dusk Golem has had reliable rumors in the past, they are still unconfirmed. And trying to predict a game’s length without having a full game to run through isn’t an exact science. That said, Dusk Golem followed up this leak claiming that RE9 will also have DLC.

In a second post on X, the leaker claimed that at least one Resident Evil Requiem DLC is already in the works. Interestingly, it supposedly stars Alyssa Ashcroft. “There’s definitely at least one DLC for Resident Evil Requiem in development right now. I’ve heard about it a few times, believe it stars Alyssa.”

Screenshot: X @AestheticGamer1

This is interesting for a few reasons. For starters, it means RE9 will have a bit of heft to its single-player campaign if we are getting additional content. But more importantly, the expansion could be a prequel to the game. Based on official previews of Requiem, it appears that something happens to Alyssa at the very start of the game. So perhaps the DLC will take place before the main story?

There is also the popular fan theory that the new Resident Evil Requiem monster known as “the Hag” is actually Alyssa Ashcroft herself. If this ends up being true, then it would be hard to have a post-game DLC with Alyssa. Unless they find a way to reverse her condition in the plot. That said, this is all pure speculation. Regardless, it’s interesting that a RE9 DLC is supposedly in the works.