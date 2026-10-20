‘Resident Evil’ Star Nick Apostolides Is Making His Own Zombie Video Game. Here’s Everything We Know.

For Resident Evil fans, Nick Apostolides has one of the franchise’s most recognizable voices. He recently revealed he is expanding his interests beyond voice acting, including a foray into gaming that isn’t entirely unexpected for anyone familiar with the survival horror franchise, though it’s an exciting new angle for Nick to explore.

After first voicing Leon Kennedy in the Resident Evil 2 remake, Nick returned to the character in the Resident Evil 4 remake and Resident Evil 9: Requiem, the franchise’s most recent entry. He has also brought Leon to life on Netflix in the animated series Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness. In addition to voicing Leon, Nick also does motion capture for the character and others, including the truck driver in the opening cutscene of Resident Evil 2 (2019).

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His acting, including live-action work, and motion-capture credits go beyond the Resident Evil franchise. He has voiced Outer Wilds 2, the 2023 Dead Space remake, and one of his upcoming voice-acting projects is the pixel-art RPG Emberville. For motion capture and live-action roles, he worked on Madden NFL 2021 and the film Aftermath, where he played a character named Galotti.

Now Nick is embarking on a new project, though details remain scarce. In a recent interview at IGN’s Fall Fan Fest, Nick said he’s developing a video game with his brother, Dave. He also shared that their father inspired the project. Nick has teased that zombies will feature heavily in the game, which isn’t exactly unfamiliar territory for him given his career highlights.

‘Resident Evil’ Star Nick Apostolides Teases a New Zombie Game With a Surprising Twist

Apart from the creepy creatures, Nick revealed only a few more hints. The game will likely be less intense than his Resident Evil past, and it seems like it will be a passion project created alongside his brother. He also described it as a “beat ’em up” game, meaning the gameplay could focus on the character, or characters, facing off against waves of enemies with melee combat or other weapons.

He dropped another, especially interesting crumb when discussing the game with Angela Sant’Albano, his Requiem costar who voiced FBI agent Grace Ashcroft. He hinted that audiences might have to play as a “zombie animal”. With his previous work alone featuring a mutated alligator and vicious, bloodthirsty dogs, that could mean just about anything.

Although Nick has a full schedule coming up, with convention appearances in London, Rhode Island, and Columbus on the docket alongside his acting work, hopefully fans will be able to learn more soon. Until then, they can always revisit that alligator.