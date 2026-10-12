Resident Evil Veronica DLC Plans May Already Be in the Works

Resident Evil Veronica is still aiming for a 2027 launch, but new rumors suggest that the game may already have DLC add-on in the works to help fill the game between larger projects in the Resident Evil franchise.

Resident Evil Veronica DLC RUmors

Screenshot: Capcom

Resident Evil Veronica has only revealed its announcement trailer so far and there is still a ton more to learn about the upcoming 2027 remake of Code Veronica. That said, a prominent Resident Evil leaker claims to have knowledge that Capcom is already planning DLC for the upcoming game.

Videos by VICE

The rumors comes from Dusk Golem who has been a reliable source of information for Resident Evil and other horror games in the past. The account recently mentioned the Code Veronica DLC while discussions Capcom’s larger release plans for the Resident Evil franchise:

“What I’ve said in the past is Resident Evil Requiem’s DLC is aiming for a late 2027 release date… Because this DLC, Veronica Remake, & RE:1 are all in dev at the same time there’s also been an effort to nail down the RE Engine version of the Manor. Due to a lack of spin-off side stories in the pipeline currently, this RE9 DLC & a future Veronica DLC were greenlit earlier this year as a temporary measure to fill in those gaps fans wants & to respond to RE9 feedback.”

A few days later, Dusk Golem returned to the topic and said “I’ve only heard about one story DLC for Requiem & one story DLC for Veronica. Both are being made to be a few hours long up the alley of Separate Ways & Shadow of Rose however.”

This is all unconfirmed by Capcom and, even if the plans are accurate at the moment, they could certainly change in the coming months based on how the base game is received at launch.

Resident Evil: Requiem was one of the biggest hits critically and commercially in 2026, so there are very high expectations heading towards the next major Resident Evil release. Code Veronica is also a fan-favorite moment in the franchise history, so many gamers are eager to see how the remake tackles the story.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Resident Evil news and updates.

Resident Evil Veronica is expected to launch sometime in 2027 for Nintendo Switch 2, PC, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles.