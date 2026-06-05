Resident Evil Veronica Release Window Officially Revealed

The Summer Game Fest event kicked off with the surprise announcement trailer for the next Capcom Resident Evil remake project.

Resident Evil Veronica Releases in 2027

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After the back to back success of Resident Evil 4 and Resident Evil Requiem, the next Capcom project in the iconic horror franchise wasn’t a question of if, just a question of when and which. Now, it sounds like players can expect the next Capcom Resident Evil project to be another highly-demanded remake.

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The fan-favorite Code Veronica is getting the full Capcom remake treatment with Resident Evil Veronica. The remake is aiming for a 2027 release window. The trailer took place in France, where it appears that Claire was tracking down Chris to meet up with him. In true Resident Evil fashion, things quickly go south.

For those who aren’t familiar with this corner of the Resident Evil franchise, the description of the original follows:

Raccoon City was just the beginning. Claire and Chris Redfield’s nightmare continues as the siblings fight to survive against zombies and other monstrosities within Umbrella’s deadly facilities. Scavenge for weapons and precious ammo to battle undead canines, a gigantic subterranean worm, and other terrors lurking in the shadows. Explore the mysterious Rockfort Island facility and the freezing Antarctic Base for clues exposing the Umbrella Corporation’s sordid goals and the truth behind the mysterious and unsettling Ashford twins.

Be sure to check back soon for more Resident Evil news and for other announcements from Summer Game Fest.

Resident Evil Veronica releases in 2027.