Resident Evil’s Future DLC Plans Revealed

An industry insider and frequent horror-game leaker reveals some details about how Capcom may be approaching upcoming DLC for the Resident Evil franchise.

More Lengthy Resident Evil DLC Could Be On the Way

Screenshot: Capcom

After Resident Evil Requiem launched to critical acclaim and impressive sales, fans of the franchise quickly powered through Leon and Grace’s adventure and began speculating about what the inevitable DLC might add to the experience.

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Story DLC has become an expected part of the modern Resident Evil era release schedule and it sounds like Capcom may continue to lean into that trend. The story-driven DLC expansions have been popular with fans and seem to have sold well enough to justify continuing to explore follow up content in that format.

Industry insider and frequent Resident Evil leaker Dusk Golem recently shared some unconfirmed thoughts on Capcom’s DLC strategy on social media.

The latest information from Dusk Golem includes the following thoughts:

“Capcom is investing into doing more lengthy story DLC in the future of RE, of the length & ambition as Separate Ways/Shadow of Rose, for both Requiem & future RE titles. There’s a few reasons for this. I also keep hearing that Resident Evil Requiem’s DLC is going to release after Veronica Remake releases.

Capcom’s had an issue in recent years in the RE Engine era with side games, like Revelations, the Chronicles, or Survivor games. Apparently this is something of a temporary solution Capcom is employing, investing in longer story DLCs for their RE games which work as smaller, more experimental “side stories” for the franchise. It also will help fill their schedule of releases in-between the bigger RE games.”

Everything WE Know About The Resident Evil Requiem Story DLC

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

At this point, the story DLC for Resident Evil Requiem has not officially confirmed a release date and gamers will need to wait a bit longer before they learn more. If the DLC really does arrive after Resident Evil Veronica, that would be a very interesting and suprising strategy for Capcom.

Capcom has had an incredibly strong year already, so it makes sense that the company is looking to continue to build on its 2026 success stories as it heads into late 2026 and 2027. Using longer DLC releases to keep the Resident Evil fanbase engagement and active between full game releases certainly seems like a logical strategy.

Be sure to check back in the near future for more Resident Evil news and updates.

Resident Evil Requiem is available now on PC, Nintendo Switch 2, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles.