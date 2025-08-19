Resin vs. Rosin vs. Distillate: What’s in Your Vape?

If you’ve ever bought a vape cartridge or disposable vape at a dispensary or online, you’ve likely been met with questions like “Resin or rosin?” or “Do you want distillate?” Frozen like a deer in headlights, you might pick a random one they just said and roll with it.

But these are not interchangeable, and choosing the right type of concentrate for your vape (or dab rig or joint) can make all the difference in your high.

There are other concentrates, like shatter, wax, and sugar, but I want to focus on the ones we find in vapes, since those are what many new users start with. Before we dive in, I want to recommend vape carts over disposable vapes — they’re slightly less wasteful and usually offer a smoother, stronger vaping experience. Just my two cents. You can also use a refillable vape and just buy the concentrates, but that can be messy and is more of an advanced vaper vibe.

Now, let’s talk live resin vs. live rosin vs. distillate.

Live Resin

Live resin is one of the most common choices people make. It’s a type of butane hash oil that boasts a strong flavor that really tastes like bud. It’s made using fresh or flash-frozen cannabis, so it’s not dried out before being turned into a concentrate. This helps it preserve a robust flavor.

It’s made by harvesting cannabis buds at their peak, usually freezing them, extracting the cannabinoids using a solvent (such as propane or butane), and then decarboxylating to activate that sweet THC. That’s it! The process helps get as much concentrate as possible out of each morsel of flower.

Because of its high quality, live resin is often a pricey type of concentrate, but still cheaper than live rosin. But if you want a smoking experience that rivals fresh flower, this is a top-tier option.

Live Rosin

No, it’s not a typo of live resin. Live rosin is often considered a purer concentrate because it’s not extracted using solvents or other chemicals. Instead, live rosin is made by applying heat and pressure to cannabis. The process doesn’t produce as much concentrate, making it one of the most expensive choices. It also makes it harder to find, especially when shopping online.

If you’re into organic and non-toxic stuff, this is the concentration for you. If Whole Foods sold vape carts, they’d have live rosin in them. There’s no evidence to back this up, but many vapers believe the purer production method makes it safer to smoke and gentler on your lungs. Whatever helps you guys sleep smoke at night.

Distillate

Last but not least (depending on your preferences) is distillate. This one is the purest form of THC, made using solvents and a decarboxylation process, just like live resin. But after that, the crude oil is boiled to a specific temperature that preserves the THC while evaporating other cannabinoids and compounds. This leaves you with a nearly pure THC concentrate. Usually, it’s THC. There are also CBD distillate concentrates.

That might sound awesome. But it means you lose the other cannabinoids, like CBD, CBG, and CBN, which contribute to a more balanced high because of the entourage effect. You also lose those tasty terpenes. For people who want to get high but hate the smell and taste of weed, distillates are the right choice. If you’re like me and want the cannabis flavor and experience, go with live resin or live rosin.

Some companies will introduce terpenes back into the concentrate to create that cannabis flavor. But distillates rarely have other cannabinoids added back. These are also more likely to be the artificially flavored carts, like blueberry or something.

Vape Concentrate Showdown

For budget, no-nonsense smokers, the distillate cartridges are going to be the most affordable and straightforward option. They don’t offer the well-rounded, classic cannabis experience that live resin and live rosin do, but they absolutely get the job done.

However, if you’re concerned about feeling anxious or paranoid while high, you may prefer the rosin or resin. Those will contain the full spectrum range of cannabinoids, including CBD, which can help mitigate any uncomfy feelings.

I’m a fan of live resin. It’s a little cheaper than live rosin, and actually tastes like weed, not like bubblegum or whatever the hell they put in some distillates. And I’m not super pressed to get the non-toxic stuff, since I think inhaling electronically heated wax from a plastic pen probably isn’t great for you either way. But I get why some people go that route. And live rosin is kind of considered the elevated option for sophisticated stoners.

Outside of Vapes

While you’re most likely to encounter these in vapes when shopping, you can consume them in other ways. All three can be dabbed or twaxed — the latter is when you mix a concentrate with fresh cannabis flower. You can also use all of them to make edibles.

Now You Know

No more deer in headlights at the dispensary! If you’re still not sure which type of concentrate you want, I recommend giving each a chance. They all offer something a little different, but each one gets you high, and that’s the real goal here.

Here Are Some Vape Carts to Try

Since we’re shopping online, many carts don’t use straight Delta-9 THC. Some use Delta-8 THC, others use HHC, and some use less common variants, like THC-O. If you want the classic Delta-9, look for either THCa vape carts or go to a recreational dispensary.

This Sour Diesel THCa Live Resin Cart from The Hemp Collect is a familiar strain in a modern form. With this, you get real Delta-9 THC once the concentrate is heated, making it a close experience to smoking flower.

For a potent and purer experience, Elyxr makes a Milk & Loops Live Rosin Cart, which contains the federally legal amount of Delta-9, plus THCP. THCP is super strong, so start slowly.

For a straightforward THC vape cart, there’s the Exhale Lemon Cherry Gelato THCa Carts. These use a blend of THCa and Delta-8 THCa distillates. And it’s one of the carts that has terpenes added back into it for more flavor.

Lastly, I wanted to give you a CBD option. Secret Nature makes this Live Resin Lemon Diesel CBD Vape Cartridge — another classic strain curated to give you a distinctly relaxing experience.