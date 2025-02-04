Responding to the Complaints Surrounding ‘The Sims’ and ‘The Sims 2,’ EA Released a Major Update

I’ll say one thing: EA has always been good about addressing anything related to one of their flagship IPs: The Sims. With the re-releases of The Sims and The Sims 2 having recently fallen into many gamers’ laps, bugs and glitches quickly overtook any excitement for the two beloved titles. However, EA has sprung into action with extensive patch notes. So, let’s see how well EA has been paying attention!

‘the sims’ and ‘the sims 2’ February 4 patch notes

‘The Sims’ tweaks and fixes

Fixed Issues

Alt+Tab or Alt+Enter can sometimes cause a crash

Alt+Enter can sometimes cause the Windows title bar to be hidden

Alt+Enter can sometimes not toggle between full screen and windowed modes

On some systems, The Sims can appear to launch and then immediately exit (no splash screen displayed) The Sims should now launch in most situations In some cases where there is an underlying graphics issue, The Sims will display a message

Some players are unable to click on various parts of the neighborhood map

The travel screen, when traveling between neighborhoods/worlds, can sometimes appear garbled or glitched

The Sims might crash if you are not on the default neighborhood, interact with another Sim, and then save

When using Alt+Enter to cycle window and zoom sizes, the HUD could be clipped. At this zoom level, The Sims will now instead clip from the top of the screen.

In some situations in windowed mode the title bar might not be visible

The Family friends counter could sometimes not be visible

‘The Sims’ General Notes

Several players have had problems (e.g. walls, floors, objects not showing up; game not launching; other oddities) solvable by updating graphics drivers to the latest versions. Please make sure your drivers are up to date.

The Sims game window is of a fixed size that can’t have its basic properties changed after it has launched. Moving the window from a monitor to another with a different, lesser resolution can lead to unexpected results, possibly even crashes. If you want to run The Sims on that second monitor please use the option “-monitor:<num>” to force it to launch on the other monitor. “0” is your primary monitor, a second monitor is “1” and so on. We are investigating adding this as a menu option in the future.

In some situations, players have noted that music only plays in Live mode. Please check your computer sound options and make sure that everything is properly configured (e.g. on a 5.1 surround system make sure that your center speaker is functioning).

You might be prompted to “Enable the help system” every time you return to a house. This is the game trying to have you complete the tutorial. This will continue to happen until you complete the tutorial.

‘The Sims 2’ tweaks and fixes

Fixed Issues

Alt-Tab or Alt+Enter can sometimes cause a crash

Some players on EA App received an error message indicating that certain needed files were corrupt

The game would sometimes crash after creating a family

The game sometimes launched at a small resolution (800×600) and then scaled that small format to fill the entire monitor

In certain situations the game will launch and then immediately show a “DirectX” error, requiring use of the “-w” option to work around the problem

Sometimes a Sim (or multiple Sims) would disappear after the player moves to another lot or neighborhood, or after leaving and rejoining the game despite saving

Sometimes non-adult Sims (children, pets) would disappear

Some interactions that result in a transferable reward (e.g. a dog returns from work) can cause the game to crash

Addressed some infinite loading screen issues

‘The Sims 2’ General notes