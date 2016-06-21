Danish Has Never Sounded This Dope: Get Warped Into Rest in Beats’ New Track “Fugle kan dø”

Through an interdimensional gate in the deepest expanses of Dark Space comes the highly addictive rhythm n’ flow of Copenhagen-based Rest in Beats, AKA Rezwan Farmi and Sebastian Rønde Thielke. It comes in the form of the tantalizing track “Fugle kan dø”, accompanied by an appropriately mind-expanding, kaleidoscopic psilocybin trip of a video, cooked up by RiB themselves.

Here’s the thing about this track – it actually makes Danish sound really cool. And comfortable. While lacking the militant harshness of German, our awkward, limited, runic mother tongue isn’t exacly begging to be hazily flowed over the top of a mesmerizing concoction of reverbed beats and highly pleasurable drops. But as the involuntary bobbing of your head and tapping of your feet will tell you as you’re sucked into this singularity of chill – Rest in Beats make it work.

Videos by VICE

“Fugle kan dø” (which means “Birds May Die”) is based on the poem of the same name by the iconic Iranian female poet Forugh Farrokhzad (1935-1967), about life, death, and longing for cohesion. In “Fugle kan dø”, Rest In Beats sends us tripping through a parallel universe where Copenhagen, Bristol, and Teheran align on a bass heavy train ride, with a view of death on one side and The Milky Way on the other.

Rest in Beats officially debuted in 2014 with their EP “Stadig med, Stadigvæk” and have since feverishly been touring Denmark while also enjoying considerable love on the Danish air waves. “Fugle kan dø” is our first look at their upcoming second album set to drop some time around New Year’s – and it’s deliciously smooth and weird in all of the right places.

Check out the video for “Fugle kan dø” here:

Catch Rest in Beats live in concert:

June 17th – Pumpehusets Byhave

June 18th – Midsommerfestival

July 9th – Studenterhuset (Copenhagen Jazz Festival)

July 27th – Nakkefestival