Rest In Power: Power Trip Singer Riley Gale Dies Aged 34

Riley Gale, lead singer of Texas thrash band Power Trip, has died at the age of 34. The cause of death has not been publicly revealed.

In a statement shared on Power Trip’s Twitter, Gale’s family wrote:

“It is with the greatest of sadness we must announce that our lead singer and brother Riley Gale passed away last night. Riley was both a larger than life rock star and a humble and giving friend. He touched so many lives through his lyrics and through his huge heart. He treated everyone he met as a friend and he always took care of his friends.”

“We will celebrate Riley’s life and never forget the great works of music, charity, and love that he left behind. You, the fans, meant so much to him, please know how special you are. If you have a memory of Riley please share it, no matter how small, as we remember him.”

Formed in Dallas in 2008, Power Trip are one of the few bands to emerge from the hardcore community and fully win over a metal audience. Revered for their vital sound as well as Gale’s politically driven lyrics, it was always clear where Power Trip stood. Their fearless social consciousness helped break down prejudices in a metal scene that can often feel exclusionary.

“If you don’t like our stances, don’t support our band,” Gale said in a 2018 interview with Revolver. “We try to make it pretty clear that we might all be white males, but this is not a band for white males to enjoy and be dumb rednecks.”

Back in May, Gale guested on “Point the Finger” by Body Count, with Ice-T among those paying tribute to the late singer on social media.

Gale’s family has asked fans to respect their privacy and to direct donations to Dallas Hope Charities. Read their full statement below: