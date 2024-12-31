‘Restitched’ Looks Like the ‘LittleBigPlanet’ Spiritual Successor We’ve Needed for Years

If you take a moment, the last time many of us truly felt happiness was back in 2014; the release year of the last LittleBigPlanet game. It feels like, since then, the world has been absorbed into a black hole of horribleness. Nothing seems to be coming to put a stop to it. Well, Restitched looks to fill in the Sackboy-sized hole in our hearts, and I’m ready to welcome a fully community-driven creative game like this back into the world.

Screenshot: Trixel Creative, LLC

Replace Sackboy With a Teddy Bear and You’ve Got ‘Restitched’

Hilariously enough, I’m old enough to remember when the first LittleBigPlanet game came out. I went to GameStop to pick up my collectors’ edition of Fallout 3 alongside a copy of LBP; likely the strangest combination of games I’ve ever bought at one time. And while I wanted to love Fallout 3 more for being the more “mature” and “cool” game, there was just something about Sackboy that I couldn’t forget.

Restitched looks to carry a lot of the same heart and soul of LittleBigPlanet with a few additional tricks up its sleeves. It’s touted as a 2.5D platformer, with all of the levels being created using the in-game creator. This means that we’ll be able to recreate just about anything we’d like to. And honestly? I’m so ready for this. I’m older now. Much wiser, or so I would like to imagine. And now that I have the patience to learn everything that the game has to offer, it’s going to be a wild ride.

Sackboy’s Big Adventure was a fun game. But it didn’t feel like a LittleBigPlanet game at the end of the day. It was a fun adventure to stroll through, but it lacked what made the franchise special. Being able to express that pure, unadulterated creativity and make wonderful stages to explore with other players.

That’s why I’m excited about Restitched. It looks to bring the familiar gameplay and level creation tools that Media Molecule perfected in the PS3 generation to a new generation of players. And honestly? With the tools that are available to the youth of today? I’m expecting some incredibly wild stages.