Make Everybody Shut Up With This Portable Travel Sound Machine

If it isn’t the drunken tourists flop stumbling down the hallway at 3 AM, then it’s the drunken tourists woo-wooing on the sidewalk outside your window at 3 AM. Traveling is wonderful, except when you realize that perfectly located hotel you booked right near the center of town is right in the middle of an all-night party.

Bringing your sound machine from home isn’t much of an option when you travel. It’ll take up space and weigh down your bag. Most international airlines weigh your carry-ons and don’t give you much of a weight allotment. Also, they probably don’t have the right plug type or the same voltage that your country-specific white noise machine is designed to use.

Videos by VICE

This portable sound machine weighs almost nothing, costs little at $16, and charges off a USB-C so that you don’t have to plug it into the wall. And it’s small enough to tuck it into a bag without breaking your bag as you lug it up the hotel steps.

long name, small machine

The name is bigger than the actual sound machine. Not much larger than a jumbo egg, the Restnature is perfect for traveling when you don’t want to use your smartphone for sleep sounds.

The Restnature weighs in at a tenth of a pound and won’t hog your suitcase like all the other machines in this guide. There are 16 sounds, including three fan noises, three white noises, three lullaby noises meant for babies, and seven ambient soundtracks.

It runs off an internal battery that recharges via USB-C cable and won’t hog a precious hotel room outlet, and an optional sleep timer that offers 30, 60, or 90 minutes before shutting off. Expect to charge it every day, though, since its internal battery runs down after each night of use.

The trade-off is that customers say the speaker sounds tinny compared to full-size sound machines and doesn’t get particularly loud. You take what you can get, though, and for $16 the Restnature costs “why the heck not” money.