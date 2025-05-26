Retailers Are Randomly Canceling Nintendo Switch 2 Pre-Orders One Week Before Launch, Devastating Fans

With only a week to go until the launch, fans are reporting that their Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders are being canceled at random. If you managed to snag a reservation for the handheld console, you might want to keep checking your orders—just in case. I know this has made me super paranoid!

Check your Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders now

Screenshot: Reddit CampAggressive118

While there have been occasional reports over the past few months of players having their pre-orders canceled, it appears that a new wave of cancellations is now hitting some Nintendo fans. Devastating news of cancellations has been flooding the Switch subreddit. One user wrote, “So depressing, I thought I was good. Checked on my pre-order once a day, and just bam.” The topic creator attached a photo showing their Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order at Walmart being canceled without any given reason.

Videos by VICE

Of course, this is all the more alarming considering we’re literally just days away from the Nintendo Switch 2 launch on June 5. You’d think that by now, retailers would have a clear idea of how much stock they have. The classic Jerry Seinfeld quote—”You know how to take a reservation, you just don’t know how to hold the reservation”—feels totally applicable here. The Reddit thread sparked a wave of panic, as other users revealed that they, too, had their pre-orders canceled.

A user reported, “Target cancelled mine as well without warning luckily for now I was able to get a call from their corporate and got it re ordered I’m hoping everyone including me doesn’t get theirs cancelled again and in general.” Another Nintendo Switch 2 buyer who ordered from Walmart said, “Yep. Same thing happened to me. Had a launch date delivery. Wow now I have to f***** battle GameStop 3pm, and Best Buy midnight.” One comment simply vented, “Game stop cancelled My order today.”

Why Are Switch 2 Pre-orders being canceled?

Reddit

So, what’s happening? Why are Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders being canceled this close to launch? Well, without specific confirmation from retailers, all we can do is speculate. However, the general consensus is that many of these orders had issues with payment. From my own quick research, it appears that Walmart is the biggest offender when it comes to Switch 2 cancellations. According to many comments, the retailer seems to be having problems with orders placed using Affirm.

That said, this doesn’t explain the canceled pre-orders that didn’t use the financing option. Another popular theory among Nintendo fans is that retailers like Walmart simply oversold their Switch 2 stock. So, some orders are being canceled at random due to lower-than-expected inventory. While there’s no concrete proof of this, Walmart had a similar issue during the PlayStation 5 launch—so much so that many Sony fans have sworn off the retailer for good and refuse to pre-order from them again.

Even if it is a payment issue, I don’t understand why stores can’t just email the customer and give them 24 hours to fix it. Or here’s a novel idea: how about notifying us a few days in advance before charging for the pre-order? I don’t know why, but getting Nintendo’s latest console has been awful this time around. It looks like Switch 2 pre-order hell isn’t over just yet. Regardless of the reason for the cancellations, make sure to check your Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order now! More importantly, make sure your payment method is up to date—because retailers won’t wait for you or warn you.