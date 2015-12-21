Retaking Ramadi From the Islamic State: The Battle for Iraq (Dispatch 11)

Iraqi security forces recaptured a large part of the city of Ramadi this week in one of their most significant military victories over the Islamic State (IS) to date.

Backed by warplanes from the US-led coalition, Baghdad’s troops have been fighting to secure territory around Ramadi, the capital of Iraq’s vast western province of Anbar, since it fell to IS in May.

VICE News embedded with Iraq’s Special Operations Forces, also known as the Golden Division, who have been leading operations to recapture the city.

