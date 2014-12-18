Retirement Community Makes Surprise Appearance as Modest Mouse Album Art

Although Modest Mouse made waves after revealing the cover art from their widely-anticipated forthcoming full-length, residents of one RV park were slow to recognize their relationship with indie rock royalty. Released two days ago via the band’s Instagram, the cover to Strangers to Ourselves features an aerial image of the Venture Out RV Resort in Mesa, Arizona, a retirement community for adults 55 and older. According to AZ Central, few at the park had heard of the Washington state rock group responsible for “Ocean Breathes Salty,” “Missed the Boat,” and the new single released alongside the artwork, “Lampshades on Fire.”

“I’m sorry. Whose album cover?” said Mary Schmit, the general manager of the park. The viral photo in question had previously appeared on Daily Overview as well as in BoredPanda.com’s post, “30 Breathtaking Satellite Photos That Will Change How You See Our World.”

Videos by VICE

Opened in 1968, the Venture Out Resort features two Olympic-sized swimming pools, yoga, woodworking, 20 shuffleboard courts, and other amenities. But while it might seem like the last place Isaac Brock’s band might hat-tip, the RV park residents aren’t to be discounted: “We have a lot of Washington residents here, so it’s entirely possible some of our owners know of this group!” said Schmit. “They might have to run out and get the album now.”

The Venture Out RV Resort in Mesa, as seen from a plane. Photo: Amy B Wang/The Republic

Related:

TV on the Radio’s ‘Seeds’ Enters Three Dimensions at Tumblr IRL Installation

GIF Versions Of Album Covers Update Rock Classics

Meet The Guy Behind Aphex Twin’s Creepy Cover Art