Retro 1980s Shooter Is Now Playable On Modern Consoles

Close to four decades after its original release this prehistoric-themed shooter is now accessible on multiple modern platforms.

Prehistoric Isle Releases on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox Series Consoles

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Prehistoric Isle originally hit arcades in 1989 and quickly connected with fans thanks to its action-packed gameplay and exciting setting and style.

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Hamster is revisiting the SNK classic and bringing the title back to life with the latest Arcade Archives release.

“As the protagonist heads to Greenhell Island to investigate a series of shipwrecks off the coast of the Bahamas, prehistoric dragons thought to have gone extinct launch a relentless attack… The option unit equipped to your aircraft can be repositioned to change its attack method into 5 different types based on its location, such as firing flame lasers upward or dropping bombs diagonally downward. Make full use of your option unit to face various obstacles and uncover the truth behind the mysterious shipwrecks!”

The new drop adds an Arcade Archives 1 version of the game to PS4 and Nintendo Switch for $7.99. Additionally, there is an Arcade Archives 2 version available for $9.99 on PS5 and Xbox Series consoles.

As always, the Arcade Archives version is set up to deliver an experience close to the original, but also adds a handful of modern conveniences and quality-of-life improvements.

In ORIGINAL MODE, you’ll find a variety of convenient features that make revisiting these classic titles even more enjoyable. These include difficulty and display settings, button remapping, rapid-fire options, the ability to create multiple save files at any time, and even a rewind function to undo your last move. Some titles also offer special settings that recreates the nostalgic atmosphere of CRT TVs. In addition, in HI SCORE MODE and CARAVAN MODE, you can compete for the best scores with players around the world through Online Rankings.

“Arcade Archives 2” series introduces a brand-new mode called TIME ATTACK MODE, in addition to the ORIGINAL MODE, HI SCORE MODE, and CARAVAN MODE from Arcade Archives. TIME ATTACK MODE focuses on how quickly you can complete the game, regardless of the score you achieve.

With VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) support, the gameplay can be reproduced even more accurately, closer to the original arcade experience.

That should be everything retro gaming fans need to know about the latest Arcade Archives release. Prehistoric Isle joins Swimmer, Ace Driver Victory Lap, and loads of other classics in the collection.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more retro game news and updates.

The Arcade Archives version of Prehistoric Isle is available now on Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles.