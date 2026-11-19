More than four decades after it released in arcades, this retro bike and shoot game is making its way to the latest console generation for gamers to revisit.

Seicross Releases on Nintendo Switch 2, PS5, Xbox, and PC

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Seicross originally released as Sector Zero in Japan all the way back in 1984. The isometric shooter was a popular addition to arcades and quickly made its way to North America later in the same year.

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The original 184 arcade game is now being delivered to the current console generation thanks to the latest Arcade Archives release.

“Taking place in an interstellar city, drive your bike, GILGIT, and rescue Petrimen while avoiding attacks. Enemy bikes can be defeated by bodily hitting them to knock them over or into walls and other objects on the terrain. Use these tactics in combination with beams to fight.”

An earlier Arcade Archives drop did bring Seicross to PS4 and Nintendo Switch back in 2021, but now the updated Arcade Archives 2 version is arriving for Nintendo Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series consoles, and PC.

The Arcade Archives 2 version released on November 19 for $9.99. A $2.99 upgrade path is available from PS4 to PS5 and from Nintendo Switch to Nintendo Switch 2.

The Arcade Archives release aims to recapture the original title, but also adds in some modern conveniences and quality-of-life improvements:

The “Arcade Archives” (ACA) series faithfully reproduces classic arcade game masterpieces, staying true to its original.

You can customize game settings to your liking, such as adjusting the difficulty level, and depending on the title, even recreate the nostalgic atmosphere of CRT TVs.

Additionally, you can compete for high scores with players from all around the world through online rankings.

“Arcade Archives 2” series introduces a brand-new mode, TIME ATTACK MODE, in addition to the ORIGINAL MODE, HI SCORE MODE, and CARAVAN MODE from Arcade Archives.

In ORIGINAL MODE, you’ll find a variety of convenient features that make revisiting these classic titles even more enjoyable. These include difficulty and display settings, button remapping, rapid-fire options, the ability to create multiple save files at any time, and even a rewind function to undo your last move.

TIME ATTACK MODE focuses on how quickly you can complete the game, regardless of the score you achieve.

Seicross is the latest addition to Arcade Archives 2 and joins a lot of other popular titles that have arrived in 2026. Some of the most recent additions include Rezon, Shot Rider, Cyber Cycles, and many more.

Be sure to check back soon for more retro gaming news and updates.

The Arcade Archives version of Seicross is available now on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series consoles, and PC.