Retro 1982 Action Game Is Available Now on Modern Consoles

More than forty years after its original arcade debut, this action game is now available on modern consoles and PC.

Swimmer Is Available Now on Nintendo Switch 2, PS5, Xbox, and PC

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KOEI Tecmo Games originally released Swimmer all the way back in the early 1980s. The Arcade Archives did deliver this title to PS4 and Nintendo Switch gamers back in 2021, but now the updated Arcade Archives 2 version is available on the current console generation and PC.

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For those who aren’t familiar with the retro title, Swimmer is an action arcade game released by TEHKAN (KOEI TECMO GAMES) in 1982.

“Take control of the swimmer and see if you can make it to the treasure island. Use Power Pills and dive underwater to skillfully avoid obstacles and enemy monsters.”

The Arcade Archives 2 version is available now on Nintendo Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series consoles, and Windows PCs for $9.99. Additionally, PS4 and Nintendo Switch 1 owners have the chance to upgrade from their Arcade Archives version to the Arcade Archives 2 version on a current gen platform for $2.99.

As always, the Arcade Archives series includes a handful of modern conveniences and quality-of-life improvements. Here is a breakdown of the usual features:

In ORIGINAL MODE, you’ll find a variety of convenient features that make revisiting these classic titles even more enjoyable. These include difficulty and display settings, button remapping, rapid-fire options, the ability to create multiple save files at any time, and even a rewind function to undo your last move. Some titles also offer special settings that recreates the nostalgic atmosphere of CRT TVs back in the day.

In addition, in HI SCORE MODE and CARAVAN MODE, you can compete for the best scores with players around the world through Online Rankings.

“Arcade Archives 2” series introduces a brand-new mode called TIME ATTACK MODE, in addition to the ORIGINAL MODE, HI SCORE MODE, and CARAVAN MODE from Arcade Archives. TIME ATTACK MODE focuses on how quickly you can complete the game, regardless of the score you achieve.

With VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) support, the gameplay can be reproduced even more accurately, closer to the original arcade experience.

That should be everything retro gaming fans need to know as they check out this latest addition to the Arcade Archives collection. Be sure to check back soon for lots more retro gaming news and updates.

The Arcade Archives version of Swimmer is available now on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, PC, PS4, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles.