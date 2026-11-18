More than four decades after its arrival in arcades in the early 1980s, this racing game is making a comeback with a release on modern consoles.

TX-1 V.8 Launches on November 19, 2026

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TX-1 V.8 originally hit the arcade scene in 1984 and delivered high-speed races and action for arcade visitors to enjoy. Now gamers can finally dig into the same classic races from the comfort of home on modern consoles thanks to the latest Arcade Archives release.

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“The popular “TX-1″ has returned, featuring a variety of upgrades to make the game even easier to play! You can now recover if your car rolls over or spins out, and it’s even possible to jump right over opponents ahead of you. The eight countries featured in the Grand Prix stages are all new! Enjoy the fresh scenery of each location as you race toward the finish line!”

As always, the Arcade Archives release of the game aims to recreate the original experience in an authentic fashion, while still adding some modern conveniences and quality of life improvements. Here is a breakdown of some of the key features:

The “Arcade Archives” (ACA) series is developed with the concept of faithfully reproducing classic arcade games, staying true to its original.

In ORIGINAL MODE, you’ll find a variety of convenient features that make revisiting these classic titles even more enjoyable. These include difficulty and display settings, button remapping, rapid-fire options, the ability to create multiple save files at any time, and even a rewind function to undo your last move. Some titles also offer special settings that recreates the nostalgic atmosphere of CRT TVs back in the day.

In addition, in HI SCORE MODE and CARAVAN MODE, you can compete for the best scores with players around the world through Online Rankings.

“Arcade Archives 2” series introduces a brand-new mode called TIME ATTACK MODE, in addition to the ORIGINAL MODE, HI SCORE MODE, and CARAVAN MODE from Arcade Archives. TIME ATTACK MODE focuses on how quickly you can complete the game, regardless of the score you achieve.

With VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) support, the gameplay can be reproduced even more accurately, closer to the original arcade experience.

The Arcade Archives 2 version is available on PS5, Nintendo Switch 2, and Xbox Series consoles for $9.99. Previous gen owners can get the Nintendo Switch or PS4 Arcade Archives 1 version for $7.99. A $2.99 upgrade path does exist from PS4 to PS5 or Nintendo Switch to Nintendo Switch 2.

TX-1 V.8 joins a long list of interesting additions to the Arcade Archives this year. Earlier drops included Shot Rider, Rezon, Thundercade, and lots more.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more retro gaming news and updates.

The Arcade Archives version of TX-1 V.8 launches on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, PS4, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles November 19, 2026.