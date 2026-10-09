Retro 1988 Sports Game Is Available Now on Modern Consoles

More than three decades after its original release in the late 1980s, this retro sports title is returning on modern consoles thanks to a new Arcade Archives update.

Fighting Golf Arrives on PS5, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox Series Consoles

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1988’s Fighting Golf was originally released by SNK in arcades. The game very quickly received a port for the NES and arrived on home consoles, as well.

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Now, the Arcade Archives collection is bringing this classic sports game back to life on modern consoles. The Arcade Archives version of the game is available now on Nintendo Switch and PS4 for $7.99. The Arcade Archives 2 version is available now on PS5 and Xbox Series consoles for $9.99.

Additionally, players can upgrade from the PS4 version to the PS5 version for an additional $2.99.

“Choose one of four characters with unique strengths in distance and accuracy, and take on 18 varied holes filled with three types of rough, two types of bunkers, oceans, rivers, and dense trees. Advice is displayed before starting each hole, and the optimal club is automatically picked for you based on the distance to the pin to guide your strategy!”

As always, the Arcade Archives release comes equipped with a handful of modern conveniences and quality-of-life improvements to help gamers revisit this title. Here is a breakdown of the key features:

In ORIGINAL MODE, you’ll find a variety of convenient features that make revisiting these classic titles even more enjoyable. These include difficulty and display settings, button remapping, rapid-fire options, the ability to create multiple save files at any time, and even a rewind function to undo your last move. Some titles also offer special settings that recreates the nostalgic atmosphere of CRT TVs

In addition, in HI SCORE MODE and CARAVAN MODE, you can compete for the best scores with players around the world through Online Rankings.

“Arcade Archives 2” series introduces a brand-new mode called TIME ATTACK MODE, in addition to the ORIGINAL MODE, HI SCORE MODE, and CARAVAN MODE from Arcade Archives. TIME ATTACK MODE focuses on how quickly you can complete the game, regardless of the score you achieve.

What’s more, with VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) support, the gameplay can be reproduced even more accurately, closer to the original arcade experience.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more retro gaming news and updates.

The Arcade Archives version of Fighting Golf is available now on Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles.