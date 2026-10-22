Retro 1996 Arcade Racing Game Arrives On Modern Consoles This Week

Thirty years after it debuted in arcades, this classic 1990s racing sim is making its way to modern consoles for today’s gamers to revisit.

Ace Driver Victory Lap Releases October 22 on Modern Consoles

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Retro gaming fans have another exciting titled to check out this week thanks to the October 22 release of Ace Driver Victory Lap.

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The latest Arcade Archives debut brings back the Namco Limited arcade racer from 1996. For those unfamiliar with the original, Ace Driver was a Formula 1 inspired 3D racing video game.

“The hit arcade racer ACE DRIVER returns with more speed, more excitement, and more competition than ever before! Race across brand-new tracks, experience fully redesigned machines, and take on thrilling high-impact courses. With authentic handling and enhanced gameplay, every lap delivers fast-paced arcade racing at its best. Get behind the wheel and experience the next evolution of ACE DRIVER!”

Shoppers who are interested in picking up the new version of the game can check out the Arcade Archives version on PS4 and Nintendo Switch for $14.99 or the Arcade Archives 2 version on PS5, Nintendo Switch 2, and Xbox Series consoles for $16.99.

Shoppers will also have the option to upgrade from the PS4 to PS5 version or the Nintendo Switch to Nintendo Switch 2 version for $2.99.

As always, the Arcade Archives series aims to deliver an experience that is true to the original release, but is also equipped with some modern conveniences and optional quality-of-life features. Here is breakdown of the feature list:

In ORIGINAL MODE, you’ll find a variety of convenient features that make revisiting these classic titles even more enjoyable. These include: difficulty and display settings button remapping rapid-fire options the ability to create multiple save files at any time a rewind function to undo your last move.

Some titles also offer special settings that recreates the nostalgic atmosphere of CRT TVs.

In HI SCORE MODE and CARAVAN MODE, you can compete for the best scores with players around the world through Online Rankings.

“Arcade Archives 2” series introduces a brand-new mode called TIME ATTACK MODE, in addition to the ORIGINAL MODE, HI SCORE MODE, and CARAVAN MODE from Arcade Archives. TIME ATTACK MODE focuses on how quickly you can complete the game, regardless of the score you achieve.

With VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) support, the gameplay can be reproduced even more accurately, closer to the original arcade experience.

That should be just about everything players need to know before checking out the Arcade Archives release. Be sure to check back soon for lots more retro gaming news and updates in the near future.

The Arcade Archives versions of Ace Driver Victory Lap are available now on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, PS4, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles.