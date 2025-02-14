Retro Fighters Controllers Have Made Playing My Older Games Feel Like Brand New Experiences (Review)

Playing retro games is one of my favorite ways to unwind. While having the newest and greatest technology available at home is great, sometimes you can’t beat a bit of old-school comfort. With my Retro Corner primarily consisting of an OG Xbox, PlayStation 1 & PlayStation 2, and a Wii with GameCube compatibility, I was given access to the Hunter, Defender, and BattlerGC Pro by Retro Fighters. And I have to say, given the aging status of some of my older controllers, I don’t think I’ll ever be going back to them.

Up First, The Hunter for Xbox Is the Biggest Improvement Over the Original

While I love playing the Original Xbox, its controller is by far the one that has aged the least gracefully. It’s large, clunky, and is missing a number of features that subsequent iterations have added. Primarily, bumpers. It’s so jarring going back into one of your old favorite games and having to use the Black and White buttons on the face of the controller again.

That’s why I think the Hunter may have to be my favorite of the group that I was able to test. It stays faithful to the original while adding new features that make it feel more comfortable for longer play periods. After testing a number of games, ranging from Burnout Revenge to Jade Empire, I can easily say that the Hunter is legit. It helps revitalize one of my favorite classic consoles, breathing new life into it in every way.

One thing that I was also surprised to find out is that the Hunter could be used on my PC or Nintendo Switch, via a USB dongle. While I have an overwhelming amount of Switch controllers, I did find this to be a comfortable and competent PC controller to use when I was tired of whatever device I was using on my PC at the time. However, this one is likely going to stay plugged into the Xbox for all eternity. It’s just that good, and a massive improvement over the original in nearly every way. Retro Fighters knocked it out of the park with this one.

Verdict: Highly Recommended

The Battlergc Pro Was My Second Favorite of the Bunch, Helping My Aging Gamecube Controller Retire Peacefully

Up next, I spent some time playing around with the BattlerGC Pro. No matter if I jumped into Super Smash Bros. Melee or used it on my Switch with Smash Bros. Ultimate, it felt like second nature. While the form factor did take a little bit of time to get used to initially, I found myself loving the more “modernized” feel of this one after a while. The layout is classic, but the hand feel is something completely new.

One thing I was worried about was the lack of analogue triggers. Games like Super Mario Sunshine lose some of their charm when this feature isn’t available. Imagine my surprise when I discovered that this one does actually support analogue triggers, however. This makes games like Smash Bros all the more enticing to use with this controller over longer periods of time. Plus, adjusting the pressure of F.L.U.D.D. was just as easy as I remembered it being.

Trying to find a secondhand Wavebird in decent condition is like trying to find sunken treasure. It’s legitimately almost impossible in this day and age. That’s why I was so fond of the BattlerGC Pro. It’s like having the best of both worlds: a brand-new wireless controller for the GameCube that isn’t going to set you back hundreds of dollars. Plus, it just feels great to use.

Verdict: Strongly Recommended

The Defender Has Some Touchy Triggers, but This Playstation 2 Controller Is a Beast

And finally, the controller that I was looking forward to the most. I bought my PlayStation 2 secondhand and didn’t realize that the cord was essentially on its last legs until I got it home. After tearing it apart, cleaning it, and giving it some new parts, I thought I would be good for a while. But unfortunately, it met its demise much sooner than anticipated. RIP OG PlayStation 2 controller, I hardly knew Yee. But, the Defender is a great case for replacement, even if the triggers can be a little hypersensitive at times.

After playing through the entirety of Metal Gear Solid in one go, with a few games like Dragon Quest VII for good measure, I can happily say that it’s a great improvement. However, I would like to see the sensitivity of the triggers reduced in a future variation. During my Metal Gear Solid playthrough, for example, I would gently brush against the trigger and it would activate the contextual menu. It’s not a gamebreaker, by any means. But, it did catch me off guard more often than I’d like to admit.

Thankfully, the rest of the buttons on the Defender are fantastic. The face buttons have a nice tactility to them, the D-Pad is large and spacious, and the thumbsticks flow wonderfully. Even as someone who doesn’t prefer symmetrical sticks, I could easily use this one for hours without an issue.

Verdict: Recommended

The Hunter, Defender, and BattlerGC Pro are available via Retro Fighters or Amazon. Samples were sent by Retro Fighters for the sake of review. Reviewed on Original Xbox, PlayStation 1, PlayStation 2, Wii, Switch, and PC.