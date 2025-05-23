Retro Gaming Fans Can’t Stop Winning. ‘Sovietborgs’ Is Looking To Bring the Fun to Genesis and More, Modern Systems Out of Luck

The idea of buying digital versions of classic games is nothing new. We’re seeing our favorite childhood classics, remastered and renewed for a new generation. But what happens when someone sees the state of modern gaming and says, “Nah, I’m good”? Enter the world of Sovietborgs. A game so drenched in the sights and sounds of nostalgia that it won’t even be available for purchase on modern platforms. That’s right. No Xbox, PlayStation, Switch, or even PC release. You’ll need a Genesis, Dreamcast, NeoGeo, or an MS-DOS PC to jump into the action.

If You Want To Experience the Joy of ‘Sovietborgs’, You’ll Need To Start Digging Your Classic Consoles Out of Storage

It’s a risky move to create a game that can only be played exclusively on consoles that came out in the ’80s and ’90s, but that hasn’t stopped developer Retro Sumus from making it happen. Their previous work on Xenocider shows that they know what their audience wants. All action, all the time. Sovietborgs looks like a fantastic addition to the homebrew community, and one that I’d love to dive into as soon as possible.

According to the IndieGoGo campaign, which launches on June 25, Sovietborgs will only be available as a physical release for these classic consoles. Anybody hoping to jump into the fun on more modern hardware? I guess it’s time to hit up the local flea markets and see if you can’t score a good deal on a Dreamcast or a Genesis. The team at Retro Sumus is aiming for a NeoGeo, SEGA Genesis, SEGA Dreamcast, and MS-DOS release, with no digital copies planned at this time. Could that change? Who knows! It’s up to the Sovietborgs to decide if we’re worthy.

With pre-rendered graphics that harken back to classics like Donkey Kong Country and Vectorman, Sovietborgs is bound to be a treat for the eyes. I would be very interested to see how a potential MS-DOS port of this would look and play. This may be the final straw for me to finally pull the trigger on getting one of those classic PCs. I’m all for the revitalization of classic media like this. It’s a dream come true for retro collectors, and gives us a reason to play more old games. Well, new old games, I should say.