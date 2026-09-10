Retro Sonic Collection Is Getting a Physical Release for Nintendo Switch

Sonic fans have a ton of exciting ways to help celebrate the franchise’s 35th anniversary, including two upcoming collections that are bundling together six modern and classic Sonic titles.

Everything Included in Classic Sonic Collection and Modern Sonic Collection

Screenshot: SEGA

To celebrate the last three and a half decades of Sonic the Hedgehog, the 35th Anniversary Project was announced during the recent Sonic livestream, which will consist of a variety of Sonic game collections and legacy cartridges for fans to enjoy.

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Classic Sonic Collection – Experience the Classic version of Sonic on the Nintendo Switch with Sonic Origins, Sonic Mania, and Sonic Superstars! This physical edition will also include a special 35th Anniversary reversible coversheet and logo patch. The Classic Sonic Collection will be launching October 2026.

Modern Sonic Collection – The Modern Sonic Collection featuring Sonic Frontiers, Sonic Colors: Ultimate, and Sonic Forces for the Nintendo Switch is the perfect bundle for fans of Sonic in his modern era. This physical edition will also include a special 35th Anniversary reversible coversheet and logo patch. The Modern Sonic Collection will be launching October 2026.

According to a new listing on the PNP Games website, both new collections will be getting physical releases for the Nintendo Switch. The posting, which has not been confirmed by Sega at this point, also listed price tags that would come out to about $49.99 USD and October 20, 2026 release dates.

Shoppers should keep in mind that similar listing have not popped up on other retailer websites yet and the price and specific release date have not been confirmed by Sega quite yet. Consumers should keep an eye out for more official confirmation in the coming weeks as October closes in.

Retro gaming fans may also want to check out the Sonic the Hedgehog 1 & 2: Legacy Cartridges Collection. Published by iam8bit, the Sonic the Hedgehog 1 & 2: Legacy Cartridges are both available for pre-order now. Both cartridges are SEGA Genesis compatible and are to be considered museum-grade archival editions.

Contemporary game fans can also currently find Sonic the Hedgehog as a key character in the latest Fortnite Battle Pass during the Override season. Sonic is the first character in the Battle Pass and unlocks instantly for anyone who purchases the Override Battle Pass.

Be sure to check back soon for more Sonic the Hedgehog and retro gaming news and updates.

The Classic Sonic Collection and Modern Sonic Collection are launching in October 2026.