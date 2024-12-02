Rev up Those Engines; ‘Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled’ Hits Game Pass in Early December

This is not a drill. Our favorite bandicoot is marking the start of the month with another addition to the Xbox Game Pass Library. While my kart racing dreams may have been dominated by a specific plumber and his pals, Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled brought the PS1 classic to a new generation. If you’ve never played this remastered version before, and you happen to have an Xbox Game Pass subscription, there’s no longer any excuse to not dive in.

Screenshot: Activision

‘Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled’ Zooms Onto Game Pass Soon

While it’s already somehow been five years since the original release of the remastered version of Crash Team Racing, it still holds up well in the newest generation of consoles. Those who haven’t jumped in on the fun yet should mark their calendars for December 4, 2024. Unfortunately, while it will be available on Xbox Game Pass, it still won’t be available on PC Game Pass.

Videos by VICE

While closely emulating the original as much as possible, Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled added many new characters, and much better graphics, and made it available on every modern platform. Does the addition to Xbox Game Pass mean that there may be a current-gen patch on the way? Time will only tell, but I’m hoping for yes.

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled confirmed for Xbox Game Pass (Dec 4) — Wario64 (@wario64.bsky.social) 2024-12-02T19:01:54.876Z Post by @Wario64 on Bluesky

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled was well received on release. Controversially, Activision did add a battle pass after reviews went live. It proves that, once again, not every game requires a battle pass. If you push that to the side, however, you’ll find that CTR Nitro-Fueled is one of the most intense racing games around. Even platforming games stole a few pieces of kit, with games like ANTONBLAST adopting the Clutch mechanic.

As someone who was obsessed with this game on their Switch, I’m excited to dive in once again. This time on my Xbox Series X. Seeing the game with even better graphics and FPS than I experienced on my Switch sounds like a dream come true. Maybe the renewed interest will spark some discussion toward remastering other Crash kart racers. I could only dream.