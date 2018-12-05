South Korean Woman Reveals Illegal Tattoos to Parents

In i-D’s latest video series, tattoo artist and activist Grace Neutral explores how younger generations are challenging traditional views around beauty and body image across the world.



Through a number of dramatic body modifications, Grace has evolved from self-confessed alternative weirdo to actual pixie dream-girl with purple eyes, pointed elf ears, a forked-tongue, scarification and no belly button. Interested in ideas of alternative beauty and pushing boundaries of positive body image, the 27-year-old navigates us through changing attitudes to how we look.



In the first four episodes of Beyond Beauty, we follow the tattoo-covered alien princess to South Korea as she investigates the ways in which Seoul’s youth conform and challenge mainstream beauty ideals. Although it’s socially acceptable for teenagers to have cosmetic surgery within its six billion dollar domestic beauty industry, it is illegal to be a tattoo artist. From underground tattoo studios to specialist club nights, Grace meets the young South Koreans embracing alternative ideas of beauty and discovers the impact it has on their lives.