‘Revenge of the Savage Planet’ Is the Goofy Little Metroidvania That Could, and I Can’t Get Enough of It (Review)

Journey to the Savage Planet is one of those cult-classic games I feel deserves more love. While there may have been some flaws, it was a beautiful and exciting FPS/Metroidvania combo that sunk its hooks into me and wouldn’t let go. Revenge of the Savage Planet, on the other hand, feels like a much more refined version of the original game. Sure, it’s still got some goofs and gaffs here and there, but it’s much more polished overall and could be the most fun co-op gaming experience of the summer.

Screenshot: Shaun Cichacki

Even Though I’m Stranded, There’s Something Extremely Joyful About ‘Revenge of the Savage Planet’

As I return to my habitat in Nu-Florida, I see the constant reminder that I’m the only one here. Yet, my character walks with a cocky stride. Joy in every step that they make. For a game all about isolation, Revenge of the Savage Planet is a surprisingly upbeat game. Beyond the immeasurable amount of joy, it’s also a visual feast for the eyes. From the moment I started up my journey to this savage planet, I was in awe of my environment and the designs of the creatures in this world. It’s just pure fun, regardless of where you’re looking at any given time.

Navigation is also incredibly easy, which is important in a game like this. Sure, there’s a lot of backtracking through previously explored areas. But as I unlocked more weapons and equipment, I became a lean, mean shooting and exploring machine. If you played Journey to the Savage Planet, the majority of the weaponry on offer here is going to feel just like home. But if you’ve never played the previous game? Prepare yourself for one heck of an exciting ride.

The swap from first-person to third-person was the best thing the team at Racoon Logic Studios could have done. The impressive animation work is a highlight here, and being able to customize our spaceperson to our liking is a hoot. Exploration is encouraged in Revenge of the Savage Planet, especially if you want to dress your best.

Screenshot: Shaun Cichacki

Combat Is a Little Bland, but the Exploration in ‘Revenge of the Savage Planet’ Is Unmatched

Regardless of where I found myself, I wanted to explore every nook and cranny of the environment. Maybe it was the bouncy and almost Saturday Morning Cartoon-esque movements of my character. It could have been the rewards I knew I could get. Or, maybe I just wanted to unlock a new color scheme for my silly little bunny costume. Either way, I was always eager to see what every new map had to showcase, even if sometimes, I found that I was outgunned and outmatched.

Combat is one of the weaker points of Revenge of the Savage Planet overall. It’s passable, that’s for sure, and the shooting is genuinely good. But melee combat with the whip, the inability to do anything while the pistol is cooling down, and the inaccuracy of trying to smack something around can be a drag. Creative enemy encounters do make up for this, at least, especially for those who want to wrangle up as many critters as possible for “research purposes.” But when I wasn’t blasting my way through waves of creatures, I was just exploring the world, scanning items, and learning about my environment.

And that’s where the game shines. Every biome has a plethora of unique items to learn about. Scanning different items, enemies, and everything in between unlocks lore I could absorb to become part of this world. That was my favorite part of Revenge of the Savage Planet, outside of the silly humor. Yes, it’s toilet humor more often than not, but we have to get a good laugh in once in a while.

Screenshot: Shaun Cichacki

If You’re Eager To Explore and Just Have a Ton of Fun, Be Sure To Check Out ‘Revenge of the Savage Planet’

The easiest way to describe Revenge of the Savage Planet is “a Nickelodeon show for adults.” It’s got some crude and crass humor. There’s plenty of sticky slime everywhere you look. But it’s also bright and colorful in all the right ways. It isn’t ashamed to be a little dorky and doofy, even when most games aim to be as serious as possible. And that’s what I love the most about Revenge of the Savage Planet. Satisfying traversal may be marred by some slippery combat, but as a whole? Revenge of the Savage Planet is a lovely game to play alone or with a friend.

There’s something magical in the air here, and I think it’s just pure joy more than anything. Danger may lurk around every corner in the world of Revenge of the Savage Planet. But seeing my little dude strolling along without a care puts a smile on my face. It runs great, looks fantastic, and plays well, too. I can’t get enough of this world and all of the goofiness that it exudes from every pore.

Verdict: Highly Recommended

Revenge of the Savage Planet will be available May 8, 2025, on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. A code was provided by the publisher for the sake of review. Reviewed on PC.