‘Revenge of the Savage Planet’ Shows off New Gameplay, Third-Person Mode in Delightful New Preview

The more colorful a game is, the more excited I’m bound to be about it. Journey To The Savage Planet was a delightful romp that only got better with time and extra content. Its sequel, Revenge of the Savage Planet, is looking bigger, bolder, and more beautiful than I could have expected. Plus, the addition of a third-person mode has subsequently gotten me much more hyped than I should be.

Every Shooter Game Is Better With a Third Person Mode, Especially if It’s Stylish like ‘revenge of the savage planet’

I’m a sucker for games with cool armor and helmet designs. While Journey To The Savage Planet may have just had a standard space suit, I still would have loved to see it. Especially since some of the animation work looks like it came out of a ’90s cartoon. Revenge of the Savage Planet must have heard me complaining somehow because the third-person is here to stay. And I’m already loving how it looks.

Revenge of the Savage Planet‘s goofy sense of humor from the first title will go even further if the trailer from the PC Gaming Show is anything to judge. For a first impression, I’m fully on board and ready to give my life to these adorable spacemen. With additional variety in the mission structure, I’m ready to be part of the crew. Journey to the Savage Planet did feature multiplayer, but it looks like it’ll expand in a major way for Revenge of the Savage Planet.

Speaking of expanded, additional worlds and monsters will keep the variety flowing until the end of time. Well, it may run out before then because it’s not No Man’s Sky, but it should have some staying power. The art style of Revenge of the Savage Planet, plus the added features, are helping to shape this into one of the best-looking games to come out in 2025. It looks like an improvement on the original in every way. And that’s saying a lot because Journey to the Savage Planet was a fantastic multiplayer experience.