Revolution in Burkina Faso: The Fall of Compaoré

In late October, the landlocked African nation of Burkina Faso saw the end of its president’s 27-year-long reign. A popular revolution terminated Blaise Compaoré’s term after he tried to change the constitution so that he could run for a fifth consecutive term.

Cornered by an angry mob in his presidential palace, “Beau Blaise” fled the country along with his entourage as protesters torched the National Assembly and other symbols of the old regime.

Videos by VICE

Now in exile, Compaoré is rumored to be living in luxury on the Ivory Coast. In Burkina Faso, a new transitional government has emerged, led by President Michel Kafando and his prime minister, Lieutenant-Colonel Yacouba Isaac Zida.

VICE News went to the streets of Burkina Faso’s capital of Ouagadougou in the midst of the revolution to document the final hours of Compaoré’s reign.

Watch “The War Next Door (Full Length)”

Read “Civilian Rule Restored in Burkina Faso as Former UN Ambassador is Named Interim President”

Read “Burkina Faso Official Will Ask Morocco to Extradite Former President”

Subscribe to VICE News on YouTube

Follow VICE News on Twitter

Like VICE News on Facebook