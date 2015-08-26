Rewind to Sonar with this Bumper Crop of Mixes from Clone’s Jack for Daze Party

Way back in June the hugely esteemed Dutch label Clone threw a party at Sonar, one of the world’s most celebrated dance events. Sadly we couldn’t get away from our desks to bask in the balmy heat of an early summer evening in the Catalan capital. Happily, the one and only DJ Haus popped up the other day and asked if we wanted to listen to mixes from himself, Legowelt, and Clone boss Serge recorded at their Jack for Daze party. Of course we did, DJ Haus, of course we did.

So we listened to them and got really sad that we hadn’t been there in the flesh and then we asked him to ask Clone if we could let you lot hear them too. Clone said yes. Now you too can soak in three hours of absolutely essential house music courtesy of three of Europe’s best DJs. This is as good as dance music gets and we are very, very, very excited to be sharing it with you. Enjoy.

LEGOWELT

Hopefully we don’t need to tell you much about Danny Wolfers. As Legowelt — and a tonne of other aliases including Raheem Hershel, Twilight Moose and Seaside Houz Boys — he’s a one man (twisted) machine, capable of taking listeners to zones they never knew they wanted to zoom in to. A synth obsessive with a bigger collection of keyboards than your local Cash Converters, he’s fearlessly innovative and frighteningly prolific. There aren’t many producers like Legowelt around. Or DJs either, for that matter.

His Sonar set is a seasick lurch through seriously zonked out acid workouts, manic techno and skyscraping deep house. We can smell the sweat, and the faint whiff of very strong weed, from here. Breathe it in.

DJ HAUS

Our love of all things DJ Haus has been pretty widely reported here on THUMP so, for once, we’ll let the music do the talking. It’s DJ Haus so you know the drill: raucous, rambunctious big room house that pounds and pumps all night long. It’s like going twelve rounds with Brian Pumper. Or something.

SERGE

Serge runs Clone and it’s two million sub labels and he’s an incredible — and oddly underrated — DJ and this set is him in full flight. If you ever meet one of those poor deluded souls who’s convinced they don’t like house, sit them down, play them this mix at full blast and watch their entire world change before your very eyes.

