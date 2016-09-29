Rex Ryan Pretends to be Buffalo Reporter, Asks Julian Edelman if He’s Going to Play QB This Week

New media member “Walt Patulski from the Buffalo News” jumps in with a hard-hitting question for Julian Edelman. pic.twitter.com/mBHrzIDeSx

— Buffalo Bills (@buffalobills) September 28, 2016

Rex has had a tough time in Buffalo. There has been one mediocre season. One scapegoat offensive coordinator fired. And he hired his brother, Rob, before this year, like most neurotic leaders do when they feel cornered by the world.



But damn if he can’t still have a good time. The Bills are 1-2 and face the Patriots this Sunday. Historically, this does not forebode good things for the coach or the team, and Rex probably didn’t help himself by doing a Bill Belichick impression already this week. Hey man, it’s your career.

Videos by VICE

On Wednesday, Rex had some more fun. Usually, sometime during the day a team’s press corps gets on the phone with a player from that week’s opponent. Everyone huddles around the phone, on speaker, and asks questions that get inane answers. The Patriots put Julian Edelman on the line. Apparently, he was talking just before Rex was set to give his own press conference that day, so the Bills coach walked into the room and got on the call.

Hoping to get a little inside information on the Patriots’ game plan, Rex pretended to be “Walt Patulski from The Buffalo News,” and asked Edelman, a college QB turned professional wide receiver, if he was going to play quarterback Sunday. (The situation under center in New England is uncertain right now: Tom Brady is still suspended, while backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and backup backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett have both been injured.) Edelman sounded a little surprised at first, then locked back into cliched Patriots drone mode.

It was all some classic Rex fun. The Buffalo News is a real newspaper, and Rex is a huge football history buff so he pretended to be a former Bills lineman from the 1970s.

The problem for Rex is that Belichick could actually beat the Bills with Edelman at quarterback if it comes down to that.