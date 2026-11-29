It’s the end of an era for one of professional wrestling’s most recognizable masked superstars. After nearly four decades of defying gravity, delivering unforgettable matches, and proving that you don’t have to be the biggest person in the room to become a wrestling legend, Rey Mysterio is preparing to hang up his wrestling boots.

The WWE Hall of Famer announced during the Survivor Series: WarGames post-show on Saturday night that his final match will take place on June 12, 2027, in Mexico City at Banorte Stadium (formerly Estadio Azteca).

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The announcement came after Mysterio captained Team Mexico in a traditional five-on-five elimination match against Team USA at Survivor Series. Joined by Penta, Rey Fenix, Dragon Lee, and El Grande Americano, Team Mexico emerged victorious, with Penta ultimately becoming the sole survivor.

Rey Mysterio Is Retiring in 2027, but There’s Still One Big Question Left to Answer

For wrestling fans who grew up watching WWE in the early 2000s, Rey Mysterio was more than just another superstar. He was the masked daredevil who could fly across the ring, take down opponents twice his size, and make the impossible look relatively effortless.

Born in Chula Vista, California, Mysterio began wrestling at 14 in 1989. Training under his uncle, Rey Misterio Sr., he quickly became one of the most exciting young talents in lucha libre. He developed the high-flying style that would eventually make him an international superstar.

His career took him through Mexico’s wrestling scene, ECW, and WCW before he eventually landed in WWE in 2002. His arrival introduced a new generation of American wrestling fans to lucha libre, helping bring the style into the mainstream.

In 2006, Mysterio won the Royal Rumble, lasting more than an hour before earning his WrestleMania 22 main event opportunity. He went on to defeat Randy Orton and Kurt Angle to become World Heavyweight Champion, dedicating the victory to his late friend Eddie Guerrero.

Over the years, Mysterio has collected championships, headlined major events, and shared the ring with some of wrestling’s biggest names. In 2023, he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame while still actively competing, a testament to just how influential his career has been.

Rey Mysterio’s career comes full-circle

It’s very fitting that Mysterio chose Mexico for his final match. Although he was born in California, his wrestling identity is deeply rooted in Mexican lucha libre. The mask, the high-flying offense, and the traditions of lucha libre have always been central to who he is as a performer.

Throughout his career, Mysterio helped introduce those traditions to audiences around the world. He became one of the most recognizable luchadores in wrestling history, opening doors for generations of performers who followed him.

Could Dominik Mysterio Be His Final Opponent?

Of course, there’s one storyline WWE fans will immediately start thinking about: Dominik Mysterio.

The father-son relationship has been one of WWE’s most entertaining and emotionally complicated stories in recent years. What began with Dominik following in his father’s footsteps eventually turned into one of the company’s most memorable betrayals, with Dominik turning against Rey and joining Judgment Day.

Rey has previously expressed interest in having his son retire him. He’s also said he wants to share the ring with both Dominik and his daughter, Aalyah, who has begun training in the wrestling business.

It’s an especially meaningful possibility considering how much Dominik’s career has been shaped by his father’s legacy.

While WWE hasn’t announced an opponent for the June 2027 match, a final showdown between the two would give the family storyline a rather poetic conclusion. And if there’s one thing professional wrestling loves, it’s a little family drama.

Whatever WWE ultimately has planned, Mysterio’s retirement deserves to be celebrated as more than just the end of another wrestling career.